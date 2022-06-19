HEREFORD — Tucked away amongst small ranches and grazing land, just southeast of Sierra Vista in Hereford, there’s a lot of horse learning going on.
Over 20 years, Al’s Horse Academy has become an institution, so to speak, of learning about horses, their care, how to ride them or ride them better.
The academy is part of several horse-related services operated by ranch owner Al Armenta. The longtime horse-trainer bought the property in 1996, and now operates a horse boarding stable, horse training, hay sales and the horse academy.
Armenta aims to offer a complete experience for students. The academy offers individual lessons and group camps, with hands-on experiences in a variety of horse care practices, riding techniques and grounds/course maintenance.
Armenta says the COVID pandemic had a substantial impact on the business, in a positive way. The academy saw a rise in students during the onset of the pandemic. The open-air activity with little crowding made it easier to maintain safety protocols.
During an “adult camp” in June, a half dozen students gathered at the academy, ranging in ages from 15 to mid-60s.
They were at the camp to work on improving their skills. Some were getting back to riding after taking long breaks from the saddle, while some were graduates of past kids’ camps.
Audra McFarland brought her daughter, Adelaide, to Al’s for training at the age of 5. Audra formed a relationship with the academy and has been working for it for three years. “Ms. Audra,” as she’s known there, assists with training and manages the company’s hay sales.
Although McFarland has been a rider her entire life, she felt less effective at teaching her daughter and brought her to Armenta.
“I needed help. Although I’d been teaching her, she was headstrong,” McFarland recalled.
Some students prepared their horses for riding while others arranged various obstacles in a training arena. They worked together to figure out an optimal course for their practice.
Students brought in their horses and saddled up, following each other through an arrangement of obstacles.
Armenta stands at the end of the arena shouting instructions and words of encouragement while McFarland times and takes notes of each rider’s performance.
Armenta said, “It was awesome to see them out there learning to make decisions, figuring it out. There’s really is no wrong way of doing it. Because every time they ride, they figure out how to do it better.”
On summer break, Buena High student Giselle Armenta, Al’s niece, has been riding since she was about 4 and was at the camp to improve her riding.
“I like riding, but I really like the horses and their anatomy,” said the 15-year-old, who is planning a future in veterinary science.
Armenta has a series of Kids Summer Horse Camps in June and July. The camps, for ages 5 to 15, teach young riders the basics of horsemanship.
These novice-level riders learn basic horse care, about tack and saddles, horseback riding skills and teamwork.
Camps, which run Tuesday through Friday, end with a barbecue and demonstration for student families.
The next series of kid camps is July 19-22.
Competition events are hosted throughout the year. These are either “show” or “speed.” Show events include showmanship, Western equitation, Western pleasure and a trail course. Speed events have barrel, pole and three other patterns determined at the event. All competition events are open to the public.
There’s a speed event on Sept. 24, with a final competition of show and speed on Nov. 19.
Armenta also offers supervised horse boarding and long-term full care or self-care options.
Susan Szilvassy, at the time living on the East Coast, started riding in her 40s and became an experienced sidesaddle rider. A bad fall 15 years ago left her afraid to get back in the saddle.
“When I came out here, I was just afraid to ride,” Szilvassy remembered. “But recently I just decided to stop being afraid, get back on. I started taking lessons here, the adult classes. I’m going to continue to ride. I may not own a horse again, I’m in my mid-60s, but I’ll keep riding."
Information about the academy can be found at alshorseacademyaz.com.