SIERRA VISTA — The cheers and applause that rocked through Events 161 when Andrea Barallardos was named the 2023 Cochise County Teacher of the Year were thunderous.
It marks the third time in 14 years that a Douglas High teacher won the award. DHS art teacher Richard Paun was chosen for the honor in 2016, and English literature teacher Jill Forsythe was Teacher of the Year in 2009.
Stunned and nearly speechless, the Douglas High School physics and engineering teacher who coached the Spiritline coed cheer team to a state championship this year, caught her breath and wiped away her tears as she addressed her peers on Saturday, April 22.
"It's harder to talk in front of adults than students, especially right now," said Barallardos, who has taught at DHS for 24 years. "People ask me how I get so much done. I just do it. But it takes a village (to educate the way we do).
"I dedicate this to my grandmother who passed away this year. She was my rock."
Barallardos, whose student Robotics Automation Technology team was state champion last year, was also named High School Teacher of the Year.
Center of Academic Success music teacher Marie Rose Dokken was named Elementary School of the year. Huachuca City School's Joli Robinson earned Middle School Teacher of the Year honors, while Village Meadows Elementary School's instructional coach Kristinia Rose-Holston won Special Project of the Year for creating a professional development program, Centers for Sanity, a year-long initiative program addressing diverse learning needs in classrooms.
Visibly moved, Rose-Holton screamed for several minutes after her name was announced.
"I was so, so, so surprised," she said. "I wasn't expecting this at all."
But the day belonged to Barallardos, whose name will be submitted along with other Arizona county teachers of the year for a shot at winning the Arizona Teacher of the Year award.
"I'm still stunned," said Barallardos, who was receiving hugs from well-wishers after the ceremony that paid tribute to the best of Cochise County teachers was over. "I still can't believe this."
Sponsored by the Cochise Education Foundation, this year's event marked the 20th annual Teacher of the Year Award pageant honoring elementary, middle and high school candidates from school districts and charter schools across the county started by former Cochise County School Superintendent Trudy Berry in 2003.
This year's Hawaiian-themed event, with teachers and presenters wearing flowered leis, filled Events 161 to its 170-person capacity.
From Linda Dailing's rousing, bring-the-house-down rendition of the National Anthem to Cochise County School Superintendent Jacqui Clay's stirring opening remarks, the ceremony touted the passion and the work of local teachers.
"We are in the presence of greatness," Clay told the crowd. "This is a small way to honor 56 educators who are asked to do so much. These educators are larger than life. You change lives everyday and make the world a better place. Thank you for inspiring our children."
Also feted at the ceremony were 13 Outstanding New Teacher honorees, who were introduced by Herald/Review Media publisher Jennifer Sorenson.
They included: CAS' Alanna Uding, Joyce Clark Middle School's Ariane Black (Keauna), Village Meadow Elementary's Bertha Hernandez, Benson High's Dominique Linkus, Town & Country Elementary School, Isabel Sulger, Stevenson Elementary School's Josue De La Ree, Pueblo Del Sol Elementary School's Kassandra Castruita, SKILLS Private Academy's Lisa Thurber, Douglas High School's Luis Rivera, Colonel Johnston Elementary's Megan Leslie, Huachuca Mountain Elementary School's Sandra Thrasher and Berean Academy's Shatavia Morris.
Draped with an orange lei around her neck, Elementary School Teacher of the Year winner Marie Rose Dokken graciously accepted her award from Margaret Hepburn of Legacy Foundation of Southeast Arizona, while Middle School Teacher of the Year Joli Robinson was smiling ear-to-ear and hamming it up for a photographer after accepting her award from Freeport-McMoRan's Rita Lloyd Mills.
"I would like to thank the CAS K-2 team, and especially Cheryl Engols, for nominating me and doing the necessary paperwork, Mrs. Toepfer for helping me through many stressful situations, and Vada Phelps for having the faith to hire me on as a team member at CAS, said Dokken, who has been teaching music at CAS for 10 years and facilitates the 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony.
"If you have found a school district with leaders from the top down who will support you every step of the way, like I have at CAS, stay there," she added. "Your work will only become easier and more enjoyable. Kids are our most precious commodity, and we need to treat them as such, help them in any way we can, and prepare them to be successful on their own."
Middle School Teacher of the Year Award winner Joli Robinson has been teaching social studies at Huachuca City School for three years. She is also the eighth grade club sponsor and organizes the annual trip to Camp Surf in California at the end of the school year. Lloyd Mills said her teaching methods keep her students engaged, and on any given day, she takes on the Perhaps Cochise College Director of Adult Education's Peter Hooper, who was this year's Master of Ceremonies, summed it up best about the 2023 outstanding teachers who were honored Saturday afternoon.
"Your passion for what you do leads the way to opening doors for our students every single day," said Hooper. "We can't thank you enough for the work you do."