SIERRA VISTA — The cheers and applause that rocked through Events 161 when Andrea Barallardos was named the 2023 Cochise County Teacher of the Year were thunderous.

It marks the third time in 14 years that a Douglas High teacher won the award. DHS art teacher Richard Paun was chosen for the honor in 2016, and English literature teacher Jill Forsythe was Teacher of the Year in 2009.

