In our last episode, we saw Charleston boom and continue its optimism. But perhaps some "irrational exuberance" was involved. And the hope of becoming a railroad stop only added to the anticipation.
Charleston was still laboring under the false hope that the New Mexico and Arizona RR. (N.M. & A.) would bring the iron horse to the booming town along the San Pedro. Executives from this line fostered such illusions, as they were treated to every imaginable benefit of the area while these hopes were allowed to fester.
The N.M & A. traveled south from Benson through Contention, but then veered west just after passing Fairbank, heading toward the Nogales area so as to offer a route that could move travelers near to the border of Mexico, giving them access to the Mexican railroad to venture further into the Mexican interior.
Even though no railroad was yet in sight, January 1880 saw good press for Charleston as it continued to progress in its economic stride. Famed photographer C.S. Fly, whose greatest work was still ahead of him, opened up for business there.
“C.S. Fly has opened a large photograph gallery at Charleston, and being a first-class artist in his profession is doing a large business.”
Less than two years later Fly would take Billy Clanton’s gun out of his hand as the “Gunfight near the O.K. Corral,” and closer yet to Fly’s boarding house and photo gallery in Tombstone, drew to a close. More than six years later, Fly would take his very memorable photos of the surrender talks between Geronimo and General Crook, and though Fly would later die penniless, these photos are highly valued by collectors today.
The Tucson Citizen soon published the news from Millville that the entire area had waited for.
“At Charleston your correspondent found the Tombstone Company’s mill (Gird mill) steadily crushing Tough Nut ore with its usual excellent results, and the new Corbin mill just preparing to drop its fifteen stamps for the first time.”
The “stamps” were akin to large metal removable metal castings that were dropped over and over, pounding ore into a powder as part of the refining process of silver.
The Citizen continued: “Mr. W.B. Scott, the pioneer merchant of the city, is doing a rushing business. His well assorted stock has just been replenished with new supplies, and 23,000 pounds more are now on the way for him between the railroad terminus and here.”
At this point, goods coming from California to Charleston were shipped to the “end of railroad,” or the “railroad terminus” as the railroad had yet to reach Tucson and was still under construction. The term “end of railroad” was a fluid location, changing almost daily as construction across Arizona and toward Tucson was constantly in motion.