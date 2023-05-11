BISBEE — The Cochise County Board of Supervisors upheld the decision of the Planning and Zoning Commission and denied an appeal by Ronald Sirota to overturn its decision on a special use permit.

In both cases, county planning staff recommended approval of the Sirota request for a permit to allow guest lodging and overnight camping at his Double R Ranch on  two 10-acre adjoining properties north of Benson. In both cases the ruling bodies considered the complaints and concerns from those who live in the area.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?