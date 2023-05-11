BISBEE — The Cochise County Board of Supervisors upheld the decision of the Planning and Zoning Commission and denied an appeal by Ronald Sirota to overturn its decision on a special use permit.
In both cases, county planning staff recommended approval of the Sirota request for a permit to allow guest lodging and overnight camping at his Double R Ranch on two 10-acre adjoining properties north of Benson. In both cases the ruling bodies considered the complaints and concerns from those who live in the area.
The Planning and Zoning Commission was split on the vote — four denied the request, two approved and one abstained. Supervisors Ann English, Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby unanimously denied Sirota’s appeal. The board has consistently followed the decisions of the Planning and Zoning Commission, the members of which they appointed.
Sirota has a commercial horseback training and riding business on his property, which is a permitted. He ran into trouble when he began to offer lodging and camping without obtaining the appropriate special use permit. The county put a stop to it, said county Planner Christine MacLachlan at the May 9 meeting of the board.
The property is in a rural area and has a few structures on the properties — a home, storage buildings, well house and a guest cottage on one parcel and a small home, storage building and RV hookups on the other property, she said.
Sirota wanted to offer three lodging accommodations in RVs and two tent camping sites as his customers enjoyed the property and wanted to stay overnight.
MacLachlan said, “The majority of those present (at the Planning and Zoning meeting) who objected to the permit were not proximal neighbors and therefore not impacted by the request. The neighbor objections of traffic, manure and flies did not relate to special use request for guest lodging. The commission was overly influenced by the testimony of those present, which the applicant characterizes as untrue or exaggerated.”
A few from out of state spoke in favor of granting the permit.
Steven and Mary Breitengross complained Sirota’s riding guests trespassed on their land, but Sirota said the riding took place on his land and on State Public Lands, which has permitted access to additional acreage. There also is a conflict as Sirota and the Breitengrosses both claim to own the right of ways.
There were complaints the turn into Sirota's property is difficult due to the small road and the ranch's access point. Some said that created blockage on the road when people tried to turn into his property.
Courthouse to get new electrical panel
The board approved a contract with Pueblo Mechanical and Controls Inc. for the demolition of an existing 800 amp multiple distribution panel (MDP) and the installation of a new 800 amp MDP at 100 Quality Hill in Bisbee, at a cost of $33,031.26. It is part of the courthouse HVAC project.
Henry Meraz, facilities director, said, “In late March, the exterior service entrance section (SES) panel was replaced. When crews were prepping to install the new SES panel, they went into the basement of the courthouse to try to shut down power from the main distribution panel and realized the deteriorated condition of the main distribution panel (MDP).
“The MDP has several large breakers that feed the smaller sub-panel breaker boxes located on the various floors of the courthouse. The large breakers in this MDP are old and no longer manufactured.”
Health programs gets more funding
Women, Infants and Children program manager Caleb Wilson explained a $25,110 increase in budget was due to the “above satisfactory caseload performance for the first part of fiscal year 2023.”
The county received $669,803 for WIC and $63,824 for Breastfeeding Peer Counseling Services.
Wilson reported, “ADHS requires 97% performance for caseload to fulfill the contract. The original county WIC program contracted caseload was 3,060 participants monthly. From October 2022 to March 2023, the Cochise County WIC program average caseload was 3,191 participants monthly or 104% performance.
"The increase in budget will allow us to continue providing effective services and return to the BOS to request a retention payment for the WIC staff.”
Drug overdose prevention
The Cochise Health and Social Services administration met with County Administrator Richard Karwaczka to discuss moving the current Linkages to Care program in house by hiring two full-time employees to provide peer navigation and transportation services to recently released inmates.
When the funding ends, so will the jobs. Candidates will be informed of this.
Prevention services director Susan Hagle said, “We are currently contracted with Helping Others Pursue Enrichment Inc. to provide these services. However, it would be more cost effective and efficient to provide this service in house.”
The change to an in house program was discussed and approved by Risk Management and the Arizona Department of Health Services.