TUCSON — Does the county board of supervisors have the power to hold a hand count of ballots that exceeds what is prescribed in statute?
Such is the question before Arizona Court of Appeals Judges Sean E. Brearcliffe, Peter J. Eckerstrom and Michael F. Kelly as they determine what exactly Arizona Statute 16-602 means in considering what percentage of the ballots need to be hand counted to insure accuracy of the tabulation machines.
Though the statue calls for a hand count of “at least 2% of the ballots or two precincts selected at random whichever is greater,” attorney Bryan Blehm, who has been representing the supervisors since a lawsuit was filed in October, said the supervisors could count more ballots as the law was not specific. “At least” meant more could be hand counted.
Representing the Arizona chapter of Association of Retired Americans and one resident, Stephani Stephenson, attorney Avia Branch said the hand count as proposed by Judd, Crosby and Stephens was illegal as state statute says a 100% hand count would eliminate the “random” selection of the ballots or precincts.
“It’s not discretionary,” she added. “It’s only when there are problems with the tabulation.”
According to the statute, “By common definition, a selection of precincts is not random if all precincts are chosen. In this regard, any directive to begin a hand count under A.R.S. § 16-602(B) by counting [all] votes cast exceeds the authority granted by statute.”
Further, ”Additional hand counts are to be conducted when the initial hand count for a race has a margin of error equal to or greater than the designated margin when compared to the electronic tabulation for those same ballots.”
So, the only time another hand count can be performed is when the random sampling does not match with the tabulation machines. This has not been a problem with the Cochise County election process, Branch said.
Draft decision give and take
Though the judges will give their ruling at a later date, a draft decision was provided by an unnamed judge.
As the Alliance and Stephenson asserted, the county’s appeal is now moot as the election is over, ballots counted and winning candidates have taken office.
The draft states, “However, we may consider a moot question where the issue is one of repetition. This exception to the mootness doctrine is typically indicated where time constraints prevent an appellant court from deciding an issue that may occur.”
It continues, upon review of the state statute, “as a whole, a complete hand count is permitted only after a multi–step process that includes conducting less expansive audits. To allow the county to begin a full hand count audit would render the statute’s multi–step process superfluous. We will not adopt an interpretation that renders a provision superfluous. Plain language demonstrates the legislature did not intend for a county to begin a precinct ballot audit process with a hand count for the entire jurisdiction.”
There is a “but” here.
“The same multi–step process prescribed by statute for arriving at a full hand count audit of all precinct ballots does not exist in the portion of the statute concerning early ballots. We hold the county may conduct a full hand count audit of early ballots.”
Statute 16-602 B1 specifies early ballots “shall be grouped separately by the officer in charge of elections for the purposes of a separate manual audit. The auditors shall randomly select one or more batches of early ballots counted by tabulators and are sequestered. From these ballots the auditors shall randomly select a number of early ballots equal to 1% of the number of early ballots cast or 5,000 early ballots whichever is less.”
The Elections Procedures Manual states, “Counties may elect to audit a higher number of ballots at their discretion.”
The draft concludes, “We determine that the manual provision and Statute 16-602(F) can be harmonized to allow counties the discretion to conduct more expansive hand counts of early ballots only.”
The draft also indicates an unwillingness to award attorney fees to either side as “neither party to be the prevailing party on appeal.”
The judges did not say when they expected to rule on the case.
How it began
Back in October, Supervisors Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby and County Recorder David Stevens, all Republicans, pressed to hold a hand count of all ballots in the 2022 election, after voters were mailing in their ballots and casting them early at the recorder’s office.
They said their constituents did not trust the machines' accuracy and the hand count would prove the tabulations were correct.
County Attorney Brian McIntyre and Chief Civil Deputy County Attorney Christine Roberts advised such an effort would be illegal. Supervisor Ann English and then-Elections Director Lisa Marra followed their advice and refused to go along with the Republican plan.
The move to pursue the hand count was stopped as the Arizona chapter of Association of Retired Americans and Stephenson sued the supervisors, Stevens and Marra.
By then, the trio changed their minds and decided to count all the mail-in ballots and changed their minds again to count the ballots cast at the county’s vote centers.
Pima Superior Court Judge Casey McGinley heard the case to alleviate any questions about conflicts of interest by having a Cochise County Superior Court judge oversee the case.
McGinley ruled in favor of the plaintiffs and so ordered a halt to any hand count of ballots, which led to the appeal of his decision.
During this time, Marra was under duress as they proceeded to attempt to force her to hold a hand count and she refused. Crosby and Judd decided to file a lawsuit against her, but then quickly dropped the suit within 24 hours of filing it.
Their suit was questioned as Judd and Crosby did not come before the board to approve hiring Blehm, well known for his representation of people who failed to win their races and claimed fraud, to represent them.
A report of open meeting law violations was filed with the Attorney General’s Office. The suit was quickly dropped the next day.
To counter Marra’s refusal to help, Judd and Crosby voted in a public meeting to turn over all election duties to Stevens, the county recorder, until after the 2024 presidential election. They made him the interim director of election department.
The actions of Judd, Crosby and Stevens actions resulted in Marra filing a letter accusing them of making her workplace “toxic.” They had 15 days to respond to her criticisms and correct the problems. They did not. So Marra resigned and was later awarded $130,000 from the county’s risk insurance pool in addition to the county paying her legal fees of $30,715.
Crosby and Judd later refused to approve the 2022 election results as they are required to do by state statute. It led to an action from then-Secretary of State Katie Hobbs. McGinley was called on again to hear the suit. He ordered Judd and Crosby to approve the results in a special emergency meeting on the same day as the hearing. Judd and English approved the results. Crosby did not attend and did not vote as ordered.