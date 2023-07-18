TUCSON — Does the county board of supervisors have the power to hold a hand count of ballots that exceeds what is prescribed in statute?

Such is the question before Arizona Court of Appeals Judges Sean E. Brearcliffe, Peter J. Eckerstrom and Michael F. Kelly as they determine what exactly Arizona Statute 16-602 means in considering what percentage of the ballots need to be hand counted to insure accuracy of the tabulation machines.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?