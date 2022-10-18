A higher court has swiftly dashed the hopes of a Cochise County defendant who had requested that the tribunal dismiss his child molestation case because of the actions of a former prosecutor and an abuse of discretion by the superior court judge hearing the matter, documents show.

Justin Copeland of Sierra Vista had already been convicted of dozens of counts of molestation against a minor and was sentenced to prison by Cochise County Superior Judge Laura Cardinal in 2019.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?