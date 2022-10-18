A higher court has swiftly dashed the hopes of a Cochise County defendant who had requested that the tribunal dismiss his child molestation case because of the actions of a former prosecutor and an abuse of discretion by the superior court judge hearing the matter, documents show.
Justin Copeland of Sierra Vista had already been convicted of dozens of counts of molestation against a minor and was sentenced to prison by Cochise County Superior Judge Laura Cardinal in 2019.
But earlier this year, the Arizona Court of Appeals Division 2 found that there were serious issues during Copeland's first trial and the higher tribunal reversed Copeland's conviction and remanded the case to Cochise County Superior Court for a retrial.
The most egregious issue, according to Copeland's attorney Xochitl Orozco - Orozco is the county's legal advocate - was prosecutorial misconduct on two fronts by former Cochise County Deputy Attorney Sara Ransom.
Orozco and Copeland also believe that Cardinal abused her discretion when she denied dismissing the case and issuing an order stating that Ransom's actions during the first trial were prosecutorial errors that did not rise to the level of misconduct, court records show. Cardinal also discounted the statements of a second attorney for the defense who weighed in on the case and opined that Ransom had indeed committed prosecutorial misconduct.
That attorney was Karen Clark, whose firm specializes in the law of lawyering and ethics, among other disciplines.
On Oct. 11, Orozco filed a petition for special action with the higher court - the case styled Justin Copeland v. Cardinal and the state of Arizona - asking that the case against Copeland be dismissed with prejudice.
The case Orozco cited as precedent for her petition for special action - she also filed a petition for an interlocutory stay of the case - is Pool v. Superior Court, 139 Ariz. 98 (1984).
When a case is dismissed with prejudice that means charges cannot be filed against the individual in that particular matter again.
Three days later however, the higher court denied the petition for special action and also refused jurisdiction.
The misconduct that Orozco claims Ransom displayed includes that Ransom edited a body cam video of Copeland being interviewed by a police officer after the accusations of molestation were lodged against him. During the conversation with the policeman, Copeland vehemently denies three times that he molested the child, Orozco’s motion shows.
Orozco and Clark say Ransom edited out the portion of the body cam video where Copeland utters his denials. Jurors were shown the abridged version. Additionally, when the officer testified on behalf of the prosecution, he stated that Copeland never denied hurting the child. Ransom did not correct him on the stand, according to Orozco and Clark.
Jurors were never shown the original body cam video, Orozco and Clark said.
Also during the trial, Ransom mentioned the issue of a protective order that had been filed against Copeland, Orozco’s motion shows. At the time of Copeland’s trial, his then-defense counsel had filed a motion requesting the protective order not be allowed as evidence against Copeland, a request that Cardinal granted.
In her recent order where she denied the motion to dismiss the Copeland case because of prosecutorial misconduct, Cardinal wrote: "The court does not agree with the conclusions of the ethics expert called by the Defense; the complexities of presenting evidence during any trial – and particularly in the format here – police body camera footage – and to avoid the introduction of improper or inadmissible evidence, create many opportunities for evidentiary error. Such errors do not, however, rise to the level of prosecutorial misconduct in this case."
At a hearing in September where Ransom and Clark both testified, Ransom said that she edited the clips of the police body cams herself.
Another hearing on this case is scheduled for Friday before Cardinal. At a recent proceeding this month, a trial date was set and the attorneys - Cochise County Attorney Brian McIntyre is prosecuting the matter this time - discussed questionnaires that would be sent to prospective jurors. The questionnaires are a way of weeding out or keeping potential jurors based on their answers.
