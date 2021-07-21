PHOENIX — The public has no legal right to know the names of jurors who are hearing cases, the Arizona Court of Appeals has ruled.
And that secrecy persists even after the trial is over.
In a ruling that sets legal precedent, the three-judge panel rejected arguments by the publisher of an online legal affairs newsletter that any right of the public — and the media — to that information is more important than protecting the privacy of the people who serve. In fact, Judge Christopher Staring said having that information routinely made public actually could discourage people from agreeing to sit on a jury.
"Once a juror's name is public, with the current availability of information through the internet and other sources, a vast array of information about them is accessible — sometimes in a matter of seconds," Staring wrote for the three-judge panel.
"The courts should not be bound to create an incentive for others to seek out private information about jurors who have done their civic duty, thereby exposing them to risk of public embarrassment, harassment, or danger," he continued. "Creating a presumption of disclosure for juror names would do just that."
But David Morgan, publisher of a blog that follows local court proceedings, said that is based on what he believes is an incorrect assumption that jurors will be harassed if their names are known.
"Of course, for 100 years in Arizona trial jurors' names have been public," he said. "And there's been no showing that, even with the new-ish, widespread use of raucous and essentially anonymous social media, juror harassment has become a problem."
There is a 2007 state law that specifically shields the names of jurors "unless specifically required by law or ordered by the court." Morgan claims that refers only to court personnel and not to what occurs in the courtroom.
He also claims that provisions in the Rules of Criminal Procedure that govern the conduct of courts and trials in Arizona are not as clear as Staring says. According to Morgan, they entitle a judge in a specific case to seal the information. But he claims that first requires a specific reason.
"The rule doesn't say you must have anonymous jurors," he said. "It says you can."
Beyond that, Morgan said he believes none of the objections and concerns trump the First Amendment right of the public to the information. And he vowed to take the issue to the Arizona Supreme Court and, if necessary, to the U.S. Supreme Court which he said has never ruled on the issue.
However, Morgan has run afoul of the law when it comes to publishing juror information in the past, to the point that a retrial had to ordered in one instance after he posted juror photos online, after being ordered not to by a trial judge.
"Several jurors confirmed that the information had raised privacy concerns ... " according to the retrial appeal filed by the state in the case of Nathan Rojas, who was on trial for child sex crimes in 2019. "One stated,'[W]e don’t want to be recognized of course in this case ... because of the day and age of craziness of people.'"
The order goes on to detail how several jurors expressed fear for their safety after Morgan published their images online.
"'[T]here are many people who, when you use the phrase child molestation, without knowing any facts whatsoever, right away ... they want ... to hang that person ...,'" the appeal quotes one juror as stating. "And if ... it happens to become known that you were on that jury, and the jury went a certain way, either way it goes, ... there’s a section of the population that’s not going to be very happy about the result."
The 2019 ruling goes on to say that due to "Morgan's misconduct," a new trial for Rojas had to be held.
This week's ruling stems from two criminal cases in Cochise County where judges denied access to the names of the jurors sitting on the cases.
Staring acknowledged there are court rulings which deal with the right of the public to information about what is going on during a trial.
"These cases, however, focused on public access to courtroom proceedings, not the disclosure of certain confidential information held by the court itself," he wrote. And he said that juror names and other biographical information is not evidence that would be presented or part of the public proceeding.
"Rather, it is information held by the government, which ordinarily possesses a broad spectrum of confidential information not made available to those observing court proceedings," Staring said. And that, he said, puts it outside the scope of the First Amendment right of access.
Staring did not dispute that it has been the practice in the past in Cochise County to make the names available. But he said what occurred there is legally irrelevant, saying the proper test is what has been going on in similar hearings throughout the entire country.
And the judge said he and his colleagues wouldn't be swayed even if the claimants in the case were able to prove there was a national practice of disclosure of juror names.
"We conclude they have not shown that logic requires such disclosure," Staring wrote.
The judges were similarly unswayed by arguments that making the information public — and allowing reporters and others to poke into their backgrounds — would actually be beneficial to the idea of fair trials, including ensuring that prospective jurors answer questions honestly during the screening process.
Staring said the jury commissioner may investigate the accuracy of answers on the juror questionnaire and even get law enforcement to investigate. And then there's the voir dire process where the attorneys and the judge can question them further.
And Staring brushed aside arguments that there needs to be additional public oversight of the system, with reporters looking at things like racial bias and whether justice was served, again citing the screening process.
"And, even the defendant in a criminal proceeding is entitled only to a fair trial, not a perfect one," the judge wrote. "Thus, even if a reporter or other member of the public were able to procure additional information about a juror, we cannot say that such information would be likely to play a significant positive role in the proceeding."