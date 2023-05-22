SIERRA VISTA — It could be a long, hard summer for customers connected to the grid.
With the potential of a significant energy shortage, utility officials across the country fear it could have severe impacts for customers due to a spike in summer temperatures in the western states.
And with what is predicted to be severely hotter than normal summer across Southeastern Arizona, Cochise County customers connected to Arizona Public Service and Sulfur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative may have to brace for the possibility of a supply shortage — along with millions in the western two-thirds of North America if temperatures soar as expected.
That may be a hard pill for area residents to swallow coming on the heels of last winter’s bills when Cochise County residents were slammed with hefty increases rocketing their monthly electric bills. That bite — nearly 35% for many — caused a major impact not just on the elderly with budgets that only go so far. The across-the-board rate hike affected everyone plugged into the grid.
“With no end in sight to grueling summer heat waves induced by climate change, states that do nothing to shore up the energy grid will continue to risk blackouts and skyrocketing electricity costs,” Leah Rubin Shen, managing director of Advanced Energy United, a trade group representing renewable energy businesses, told the Arizona Mirror last week.
While the amount of electric generation capacity across the country is adequate for normal summer weather, according to the North American Electric Reliability Corporation, prediction for this summer's high heat is anything but normal.
With rising temperature, and potential high outage rates, that cocktail could force emergency actions like interrupting power service, says NERC, especially in the West.
That’s something APS, which serves more than 1.3 million homes and businesses in 11 of Arizona’s 15 counties over nearly a 35,000 square mile area, has been bracing for.
"We have adequate power supply to serve customer needs this summer," Yessica del Rincon, APS' communication consultant told the Herald/Review.
That's because its resource management team that forecasts temperatures for summer seasons has planned for an abundance of reliable, clean power for its customers for now and the long-term, vice-president of APS' resource management Justin Joiner presented in the utility's 2023 Summer Preparedness to the Arizona Corporation Commission last month.
"APS has adequate fuel supply for all its generating facilities," his report said, while its Paolo Verde generation station "has a secure supply of enriched uranium products from contracts and inventory to feed reloads through 2026."
Additionally, it also has technology in place to quickly identify and restore outages.
The utility company filed a rate case in October 2023 to ensure the existing and future supply of reliable energy. It takes effect Dec. 1, and APS says the increased rate of 13.6% on a customer’s bill — or roughly 60 cents a day — will help strengthen the state’s grid when extreme weather and increased demand place heavy reliance on the grid.
The rate hike will help APS — which currently invests more than $1.5 billion per year to maintain the state’s energy infrastructure — replace aging equipment, improve technology and reduce the impacts of power outages.
“Our goal is to continue serving customers with top-tier reliability, but we need to recover recent costs so that we can keep up with Arizona’s growth,” said APS president Ted Geisler.
SSVEC has also been preparing for the summer energy crunch.
The not-for-profit, member-owned distribution cooperative that provides electricity to more than 60,000 services across 4,100 miles of energized line has been working non-stop with continued investments in tools and technology to upgrade its overall energy infrastructure for potential grid overloads.
That includes enhancements in crew communications, fleet resources, grid automation and drone deployments, all of which are expected to improve grid reliability and reduce operating costs at the same time.
Additionally, the utility cooperative is completing a comprehensive broadband feasibility study and identifying the next steps toward supporting enhancements in connectivity in communities it services.
“We are also increasing our local generation, including a 20 MW solar plus battery facility," SSVEC’s CEO Jason Bowling said in the March/April issue of Currents, the cooperative’s magazine published six times per year. "We are also working with policymakers at various levels of government to advocate for policies that support affordable and reliable energy."
Plans for a new substation and an 80 MW battery in McNeal are set for later this year.
“We have been working on a plan to apply every available penny of our $8,018,026.35 margin from 2022 to the fuel bank,” Bowling added.
But Federal Energy Regulatory Commissioner Mark Christie said he still worries about long term trends, which are still threatening.
“That’s what I took from the NERC report … I hope it is good news, I hope we get through the summer. But I think in the long term we’ve got some major, major threats facing reliability of the grid.”