SIERRA VISTA — Angry is not the way Margaret Thomas wanted to begin 2023.

If eggs at $7 per dozen and a pound of butter for $6.50 weren't enough to play havoc with a belt-tight budget, Thomas said she thought her already elevated blood pressure was going to go through the roof when she opened her homeowner’s insurance renewal policy this week.

Did You Know?

Ways you can lower your insurance premiums

Ask about discounts. Look at the discounts section on your policy’s declarations page and ask your agent if there are any you could be eligible for like:

Senior citizens discount: Depending on your age, you may be able to get 10% off your premiums.

Loyalty discount: If you’ve been with the same insurance company for five years or more, you could qualify for a discount.

Bundling discount: If you have two or more policies, such as a home and automobile policy, you might save 15% to 30% on your premiums.

Protective devices discounts: If your home has safety features like deadbolts, smoke detectors, fire extinguishers, fire and burglar alarms, or other protective devices, you could qualify lower rates.

First-time homebuyer discount: Many providers offer discounts to new homebuyers or owners of recently built homes.

Claim-free discount: Many companies will give discounts for going a number of years without filing a homeowner's claim.

Increasing your homeowner's deductible: Choosing a high-deductible policy, from $1,000 to $2,500, for example, is another way of locking in a lower rate.