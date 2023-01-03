SIERRA VISTA — Angry is not the way Margaret Thomas wanted to begin 2023.
If eggs at $7 per dozen and a pound of butter for $6.50 weren't enough to play havoc with a belt-tight budget, Thomas said she thought her already elevated blood pressure was going to go through the roof when she opened her homeowner’s insurance renewal policy this week.
The 78-year-old's monthly premium nearly doubled.
"I was absolutely floored," said Thomas, who co-owns a home with her son outside of Tucson as well as one locally. "I couldn't believe what I was looking at. I thought it was a misprint, or it was sent to the wrong person.
"I've never made a claim, or had any reason to. But now suddenly this? Not even an explanation to why they suddenly raised the rate to practically twice as much as it had been for years.
"How do they get away with something like this?"
Thomas is not alone when it comes to seeing her homeowner’s insurance premiums shoot up to what feels for many like an exorbitant rate hike.
Millions of homeowners have received similar notices from their insurance carriers, or from their mortgage lenders if their homeowner’s policy is tied to their monthly mortgage, which is required by lenders who can force homeowners into a more expensive policy or send their loan into default if they don't purchase their own insurance.
And those letters that customers opened regarding the cost of their policy renewals were as jaw dropping as Thomas'.
Across the board, the average increase for policyholders who saw their premiums go up from May 2021 to May 2022 was $134, according to Policygenius, an online independent insurance broker headquartered in New York City.
That upward trend will continue this year, industry leaders say.
Thomas called her insurance agent to find out what triggered her skyrocketing insurance hike.
"As far as I'm concerned, they're giving me the runaround, the same as they're probably giving to everyone else," she said. "They're telling me it's about expensive labor and construction costs, inflation, hurricanes in Florida and fires that happened last summer. So because Florida had hurricanes and California had fires, everyone in Arizona and everywhere else has to get their rates raised to pay for what these insurance companies had to shell out?
"That's not right. Seems to me they just want to have you pay for their losses. What really irks me is that everyone hates inflation yet companies sure love using that word when it comes to raising prices. I feel like I'm being gouged."
Calls to several local insurance offices all confirmed what Thomas was told: Sky-high replacement costs of materials and labor coupled with surging inflation are the main culprits causing the cost of homeowner’s insurance to soar.
A representative for a major insurance company with the third highest rating in the country suggested instead of opting for monthly premiums, purchase a policy for 12 months to lock in an annual rate that won't increase during the year.
Through her agent, what Thomas also learned spiked her insurance premiums had to do with what industry leaders refer to as "dwelling coverage," the part of her policy that would pay to fix her home if it's damaged or ruined in a fire.
"It was over my head so I had my son talk with him," she said. "I guess what it comes down to is because of how expensive everything is now, insurance companies are charging you more to carry this higher dwelling coverage to keep up with the prices of construction and all that, and that's what's making these rates on our homes higher and higher.
"Just like everything else, it seems."
But that's just part of it.
Thomas' son — who once worked in the insurance industry — tried to explain to his mother that because of huge payouts and losses to homeowners mostly tied to natural disasters over the past years, insurance companies across the country are increasing rates to cover their losses.
"I do feel badly for all those people who lost their homes," she said. "But it hardly seems fair that everyone has to pay more to bail out these insurance companies."
Even though Thomas said she has never filed a homeowner claim, her son said there are other built-in factors that may have caused premiums to increase.
"If her insurance company did a house inspection before her policy was up for renewal — which mom isn't sure if it did — and saw that she needs new shingles or other repair work that might occur this year, her rates most likely would have gone up to account for the possibility of an impending claim," said her son, Daniel Johnston. "I know she doesn't understand how they can add something like that into her policy that might potentially happen which increases her rate, but that's how insurance companies work."
If that's not enough to make Thomas shake her head over the calculations that contribute to the rising costs of her policy, she also tried to make sense of what her son explained to her regarding insurance scores, a rating system that helps insurers determine your risk as a policyholder. It's also used to predict your odds of filing a claim and the cost of that claim.
"What insurance companies usually do is take a look at what they call your insurance score by incorporating someone's personal credit score and their record of claims they've made over the years," he said. "The lower your insurance score will mean you're going to pay a bigger premium on your homeowner policy.
“I know mom didn't file any claims, but maybe her credit went down recently. If it did, her rates could have gone up because of that. It doesn't sound right, I know, but that's how these things are calculated."
Thankfully, Thomas doesn't have a swimming pool or pets. Insurance companies look at things like pools, trampolines and pets as what the industry refers to as “attractive nuisances,” objects and animals they believe can cause a high risk for injury, which can make homeowner insurance policy rates escalate to outweigh the potential for an injury claim.
"I'm just really upset about how they can just raise rates on you like that even if nothing happened to your home," she said. "Everyone's got a reason for making things more expensive, blaming it on labor shortages, gas prices, supply chain backlogs, you name it. Now it's your house insurance, and they can account for it every which way they choose.
"But in the end, it's just making it harder to live."