The Shoot Out Arena is kicking off Cinco de Mayo with high-flying bull riding events on Friday and Saturday.
Friday
From noon to 1 p.m. spectators are invited to gather at Big Nose Kate’s Saloon at 417 E. Allen St. for the bull draw, where competitors will learn what bull they’ll be riding through a random drawing. Immediately following the draw, there will be a meet and greet, giving spectators a chance to talk to the competitors and get a feel for the riders they may want to bet on through a Calcutta. The bidding runs from 2 to 3 p.m.
“Those who participate in the Calcutta auction get paid out, based on how well their riders do,” said Kati Jundt, who co-owns the Shoot Out with her husband, Robby. “Twenty-five percent goes to a charity and 75% goes to the payout.”
Gates at the Shoot Out open at 5 p.m., with the pre-show starting at 6. During the pre-show, announcers chat about the riders and bulls, giving spectators an idea of the level of competition they’re about to watch.
The competition runs from 7 to 9 p.m. and features 30 riders with three teams of 10.
“Since this is our annual Cinco de Mayo event, we have 10 riders representing Mexico, 10 representing the Native American community and 10 from different areas of the U.S.," Jundt said.
A 9:30 p.m. after-party at Big Nose Kate’s rounds out the bull riding event.
Saturday
The draw for the bulls is from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Shoot Out Arena. Gates open at 5 p.m. with Cowboy Church. There is a 6 p.m. pre-show, with the second round of bull riding competition starting at 7. Vendors will be available on the grounds.
There are a limited number of VIP tickets available. The VIP section includes a new seating area, private bar and free snacks and nonalcoholic drinks. Tickets are $100 each and the VIP section is limited to those 21 years of age and older.
Following the competition, spectators are welcome to head over to Big Nose Kate’s for an after party at 9:30 p.m.
"This is one of our biggest bull riding events," Jundt said. "People enjoy the Cinco de Mayo party atmosphere and it seems to carry over into the bull riding."
