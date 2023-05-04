bullriding

A bull riding competitor ends up in the dirt while participating in the Shoot Out Arena in Tombstone.

 MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW

The Shoot Out Arena is kicking off Cinco de Mayo with high-flying bull riding events on Friday and Saturday.

Friday

