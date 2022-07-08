BISBEE — The county seeks ballot measure arguments for or against the proposed Douglas Basin Active Management Area and Willcox Basin AMA designations.
Cochise County is accepting official arguments from qualified citizens in the basins and the deadline for submission is 5 p.m. on Aug. 3.
The county Elections Department and the Recorder’s Office have until Aug. 29 to complete the statutory processes to determine if the Douglas basin AMA measure has enough verified signatures to appear on the ballot.
The Willcox basin AMA has already gone through the verification process and its inclusion on the ballot is assured.
“If the measure qualifies to appear on the ballot, qualifying arguments will be printed in the publicity pamphlet for the election,” according to Camila Rochin, county public information officer, in a press release.
All arguments must be submitted by email to the director of elections at elections@cochise.az.gov.
A signed copy with the original signature(s) must be received at 1415 Melody Lane, Building E, Bisbee, AZ 85603, by 5 p.m. on Aug. 3. Argument signatures must be notarized.
Arguments that do not comply with the requirements may not be included in the pamphlet.
Residents interested in submitting an argument must follow the following guidelines:
The pro or con statement is limited to 300 words.
Arguments must clearly include the name, residential address and telephone number of the person(s) signing it. Only the names of the person(s) signing the argument and their city will appear in the publicity pamphlet. Arguments will be printed as submitted with no grammatical or textual corrections.
All arguments must contain the original signatures of each person(s) or organization sponsoring it and they must include the following sworn statement:
“I declare under penalty of perjury that the foregoing information is true and correct and I am the sponsor of this argument advocating or opposing this measure.”
If sponsored by an individual, the argument must be signed by the sponsor. If sponsored by an organization or corporation, not a political committee, two executive officers must sign and identify the organization’s name. If sponsored by a political committee, it must be signed by the committee’s chairperson or treasurer and must identify the committee name.
For information with a map of the proposed basin visit www.cochise.az.gov/elections under the Initiative section on the homepage or contact the director of elections at 520-432–8975.
For information the Douglas Groundwater Basin proposal, visit https://new.azwater.gov/ama/faqs-douglas-ama. For the Willcox basin AMA, visit: https://new.azwater.gov/ama/faqs-willcox-ama.