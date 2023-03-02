BISBEE — The Cochise County Board of Supervisors was notified by Arizona Assistant Attorney General Robert Makar with the Open Meeting Law Enforcement Team of multiple open meeting law complaints and were given 20 days to explain its actions.

These complaints include the personal lawsuit filed against former Elections Director Lisa Marra by attorney Bryan Blehm. Makar contends, “Supervisors Tom Crosby and Peggy Judd, who together constituted a quorum of the board, met privately without providing notice, discussed legal action and ultimately filed a lawsuit purportedly in their official capacities against Election Director Lisa Marra.”

