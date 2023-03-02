BISBEE — The Cochise County Board of Supervisors was notified by Arizona Assistant Attorney General Robert Makar with the Open Meeting Law Enforcement Team of multiple open meeting law complaints and were given 20 days to explain its actions.
These complaints include the personal lawsuit filed against former Elections Director Lisa Marra by attorney Bryan Blehm. Makar contends, “Supervisors Tom Crosby and Peggy Judd, who together constituted a quorum of the board, met privately without providing notice, discussed legal action and ultimately filed a lawsuit purportedly in their official capacities against Election Director Lisa Marra.”
He said it appears Judd and Crosby retained attorney Bryan Blehm to represent them in the lawsuit without a public meeting, then met again out of the public eye to drop the lawsuit.
Supervisor Ann English was not aware of the action by her colleagues.
Makar also notified the supervisors of two instances when Crosby refused to follow legal advice from Chief Civil Deputy County Attorney Christine Roberts and County Administrator Richard Karwaczka when his conversation strayed from the intent of an agenda item concerning a discussion on the county flood district’s $1.5 million grant for a storm water management project.
In the July 26, 2022, meeting, Crosby began a conversation about his belief of illegalities of the formation of the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area.
Another allegation of open meeting law violation concerned the April 5, 2022, meeting in which he made off-topic comments on an agenda item concerning an amendment to an intergovernmental agreement between Cochise Health and Social Services and the Arizona Department of Health Services.
Transfer of election duties questioned
In a letter dated March 1, Arizona Assistant Attorney General Luci Davis with the open meeting team filed more inquiries concerning the Feb. 24 work session that discussed and gave direction on the transfer of election duties to County Recorder David Stevens. In the work session, Crosby asked the other supervisors if there was a ‘consensus’ that the Board should “vote on issues related to voting machines and whether to instruct the County Recorder to take certain action. The Board’s counsel objected several times, advising that it was a violation of the Open Meeting Law to solicit a vote during a work session. But Supervisor Crosby continued asking whether there was a ‘consensus.’”
On Feb. 28 in the regular meeting Davis noted Crosby offered different documents concerning the transfer of election duties to Stevens. The agenda item documents for the meeting were different from the one available to the public.
Crosby introduced two drafts — referred to as the Stevens draft and the Crosby version — without making those documents public. Crosby and Judd “discussed language and amendments” not reflected in the draft agreement posted for the public.
Davis noted, “Under A.R.S. § 28-431.02(H), publicly posted agendas must ‘list the specific matters to be discussed,’ and the Board may not ‘discuss, consider or make decisions’ on other matters. The agenda did not indicate that the Board would consider amendments subsequently made to the posted draft Agreement.
“And it is not clear when, how, or with whom the referenced amendments were made and the various drafts produced, nor whether those discussions and deliberations should have occurred during a publicly noticed regular meeting.”
Responses to those two complaints must be made by March 15.
“You must respond with any objections to this inquiry or reasons for not complying. Failure to timely respond to this letter may result in the finding of other violations and the imposition of appropriate remedies.”
Arizona Solicitor General Joshua Bendor sent a letter to the board and County Attorney Brian McIntyre on Feb. 27, cautioned them on the move to transfer duties from the election department to Stevens and stated, “The Attorney General has serious questions about the legality of the Board’s intended course of action.”
Bendor is concerned about the delegation of election duties of the board and the county administrator to Stevens.
He wrote, “The draft agreement does not cite any basis for the Board’s authority to delegate its statutorily assigned election duties to the Recorder, a constitutionally distinct county officer. Nor does the draft agreement cite any authority for the Board and Recorder to enlarge the Recorder’s powers beyond what the Legislature has prescribed by statute.
“Although Title 11 permits intergovernmental agreements, that does not authorize any public agency to exercise any power or engage in any business or enterprise that such public agency is not authorized to exercise or engage in pursuant to other provisions of law.
“If you are aware of legal authority for the draft agreement, please promptly provide it to us.”
Crosby cautioned
In numerous meetings over the past two years, Chairwoman English, Roberts, Karwaczka and McIntyre have warned Crosby of his insistence to go off topic, only to be ignored and verbally attacked.
The April 5 meeting of the board included an agenda item on the extension for one year of an intergovernmental agreement between Cochise Health and Social Services and the Arizona Department of Health Services. It would continue a COVID–19 testing program in partnership with Cochise Community Health Clinics Inc. The county received $1 million for the testing program and still had $177,931 to spend.
Crosby asked CHSS Director Alicia Thompson if the state had lifted the emergency order put in place in 2020, if unvaccinated people with apparent immunity should get the COVID-19 vaccination series, and if the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System was under reported, He was immediately cautioned of a potential OML violation for those questions by English and Roberts.
He told Roberts, “I plan to proceed as I desire. If it’s a test for an OML violation, so be it.”
Roberts replied, “You are knowingly violating the OML.”
Crosby said, “We’ll see. You are not a judge.”
Roberts said, “And you are not an attorney.”
It left Thompson to question if she should answer his questions or not. She asked if she could be complicit in OML violations.
Roberts told her she did not have to respond if she felt it would put her in jeopardy.
Then in a May 10 work session, the supervisors and staff discussed how to deal with Crosby's frequent flaunting of the OML and establish stricter procedures to deal with the possible violations, which would include directing the County Attorney’s Office to report such violations to the Arizona Attorney General.
“As the chairperson, I’m responsible to stick to the agenda as it’s posted,” English said to Crosby. “I know we’ve collided on this. You use the term sometimes — free speech. My answer to that is as long as you are speaking to the topic of the agenda item, I won’t stifle you. But, when you move away from the agenda topic, your free speech stops.”
Roberts concurred.
In the May 25 meeting, when the proposal to allow the County Attorney’s Office to notify OMLET of meeting violations, English and Judd approved the measure. Crosby opposed it.
Crosby concluded, “It pains me to say to you (English), you are consistently unfair to me, because I’m confident you didn’t mean to be. There’s a disparity as how people are treated on the board.”
English responded, “I try to keep a civil tongue and be courteous to one another. I don’t want to be in a confrontation with any board member, but when the county attorney says you’re veering off, you’ve been warned.
“I don’t want to be a party to OML violations. I’m not going to physically restrain you. But, when I say and the county attorney says that’s off topic, you need to stop.”
Responses to investigation
Former Bisbee Mayor David Smith made a complaint to the Attorney General’s Office after word surfaced about the lawsuit against Marra in mid–November.
The former Republican now turned independent stated, “It’s incredible that it took so long to turn it over to the attorney general. I had 28 complaints filed against me as mayor and they acted on them quickly. Of course, the complaints were proven unfounded. And those were frivolous.
“I can’t help but think this delay was politically motivated.
“I think Kris Mayes will do the right thing. I just hope it not too little, too late. When the state takes this long to act on a complaint, it’s almost a slap in the face for people in Cochise County.”
English stated, “My first thought is why has it taken them so long? The board and the staff have recognized for a long time that there needs to be a stop to the open meeting law violations. The attorney general is the only one that can do that.”
She went on to say the violations are “suspected” and the attorney general’s office will investigate the complaints.
“I’m happy they’re looking into it,” she said. “It has been a frustration almost from Day One. The frustration just kept building and I had no way to stop it. He believes in free speech. He comes with a prepared statement to do his free speech and looks for a spot to put it in.”
She suggested Crosby should direct his off-topic remarks to the media if he wants to be heard or ask for a work session to discuss his ideas. “But, no, he chooses to do it when it’s not on the agenda and that’s not appropriate.”
Judd has been getting her paperwork together to explain to the attorney general how the suit against Marra was proposed.
The lawsuit against Marra was DocuSigned by herself and Crosby due to time constraints, but with the intention of having a public meeting after the suit was filed.
“But, then he (Blehm) pulled it. It was only in effect for 24 hours,” she said. “All we asked was for her to follow through on the hand count and allow David (Stevens) to do it. We asked for her help. It just makes this weird that it’s even an issue.”
She also said she thought the attorney general “was trying to play political games. Their threats were soft. I think this is a litigious society and they’re trying to make us a target.
“I am doing what my heart is telling me to do. I was not just following Tom. I wanted to do the hand count because my constituents wanted it. Now, it’s turned into this giant thing. I’m grateful I get the chance to respond.
“Crosby and Stevens have been working together on this."
She has confidence in Stevens to perform the election duties faithfully and said he would be hiring a new director and another staff member. She talked with Stevens to be sure he wanted the added duties and he told her he did.
“He will be fair,” she said. “He won’t be political. He is now the interim director of elections, which makes a lot of sense to me.”
She was happy she could now refer people to him on questions of elections and would not have to field those questions.
“I’m relieved," Judd said. "Now those people with far right or far left ideas can call him.”
Crosby shared an email sent to Clerk of the Board Timothy Mattix in his response to the Attorney General's Office on the Marra suit and stated, "Ms. Judd and I never communicated about this case or withdrawing the case. Mr. Blehm was aware that we aren’t allowed to."
In response to Makar's complaint about off-the-subject comments Crosby made in the April 5 meeting, he stated, "As I recall, Ms. Thompson, and Ms. English repeatedly said the issue at hand was 'testing,' which is not synonymous to 'transmission.' Therefore, it was they who were talking about something off the agenda."