The alarming rise of the use of fentanyl in this region has prompted the Arizona Supreme Court to create a task force that would dictate how the narcotic should be handled as safely if it's presented as evidence in courtrooms around the state, an administrative order signed by the tribunal earlier this month shows.
The drug, a synthetic opioid that often is used as a prescription pain pill, has replaced heroin in Sierra Vista, for example, said one investigator, which in turn has increased the number of times police have had to administer Narcan for a fentanyl overdose. Narcan is a prescription medicine used for the treatment of a known or suspected opioid overdose emergency with signs of breathing problems and severe sleepiness or not being able to respond.
Cochise County Sheriff’s Cpl. Ryan Olmstead and Sierra Vista Police Department's Sgt. Tyrel Essary, have both talked about the narcotic's growth in Cochise County and how it has quickly replaced heroin as the go-to drug because it's easier to access.
There are weekly news reports about the drug being seized around the state and the rest of the country in massive busts that often rake in hundreds of thousands of fentanyl pills, known as blues" or "M30s." A recent traffic stop near Casa Grande netted 500,000 fentanyl pills, reports show.
Essary told the Herald/Review recently that so far this year, police have seized 3,500 counterfeit oxycodone pills, which were actually Fentanyl. In all of 2021, 5,100 such pills were confiscated, Essary had said.
"Accordingly, there is the potential risk that the drug evidence and other toxic evidence in these cases will need to be handled in the courthouse," the AZSC administrative order signed by Chief Justice Robert Brutinel says.
Twelve individuals have been named to the task force, including Cochise County Attorney Brian McIntyre. The latter said Monday that the group will likely have its first meeting in late July.
The AZSC has asked members of the task force to come up with "a report and recommendations to the Arizona Judicial Council by December 31, 2022."
At a minimum, this is what the AZSC is asking members of the task force to explore:
* Whether these drugs should be inspected and approved by designated court personnel before being allowed into a courthouse.
* Whether these packaged drugs must always remain in the exclusive possession of law enforcement personnel, except by approval of the court, and whether these drugs should be given to, or handled by, court personnel or others involved in judicial proceedings, including attorneys, witnesses, court clerks, and jurors.
* The protocols that should be adopted for handling of the packaging for these drugs.
* Whether these drugs should remain in a courthouse or court-related facility during non-business hours. If court rules pertaining to the handling of exhibits prevent removal from the courthouse, policies on secure and safe storage should be established.
* Whether courthouse personnel should be trained to address possible exposure to fentanyl and other toxic evidence and to properly identify opioid toxicity; and identify what, if any, training is currently available.
* Whether naloxone (Narcan) should be kept in courthouses and other court-related facilities for emergencies and whether court administration or court security should be trained on the administration of naloxone in the event of opioid toxicity.