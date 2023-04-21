Following in lockstep with the offices of the Arizona governor and the attorney general, the state's highest court last week closed the book on TikTok, banning the social media app from all courts and the electronic devices that are owned by the judicial branch.

That includes the Cochise County Superior Court and the lower justice courts.

