Following in lockstep with the offices of the Arizona governor and the attorney general, the state's highest court last week closed the book on TikTok, banning the social media app from all courts and the electronic devices that are owned by the judicial branch.
That includes the Cochise County Superior Court and the lower justice courts.
In his one-page order dated April 12, Arizona Supreme Court Chief Justice Robert Brutinel cites "cyber security risks" for the ruling. The chief justice said the ever-present but controversial app must be removed from all court-owned devices by May 4.
"IT IS ORDERED prohibiting the use or installation of TikTok on any device owned, leased, or operated by an Arizona court. Any judicial officer or employee who has installed TikTok on a court device shall remove the application no later than May 4, 2023. Leadership of the appellate courts, the presiding judge of the superior court in each county, and the presiding judge of each limited jurisdiction court is responsible for notifying the judicial officers and personnel in their court of this requirement, including probation staff. The clerk of court is responsible for notifying the personnel in their office of this requirement."
Cochise County Superior Court Judge Timothy Dickerson, the county's presiding judge, said as far as Cochise County courts go, "devices" mean laptops and computers.
"When the chief justice says something like that he's not asking," Dickerson said. "I think if the chief justice says that, it's a good rule to follow. But I think for some people, it could be a negative."
Lately, a lot of negativity has been heaped on TikTok — a wildly popular social media app owned by a Chinese concern called ByteDance — as more and more entities look at it with a jaundiced eye because of cybersecurity concerns.
Last week, Montana passed a ban on TikTok, prohibiting it on all personal devices. Officials are also blocking TikTok from operating within state lines and barring app stores from offering TikTok for downloads.
The ban does not take hold until Jan. 1, which means TikTok may still be downloaded on mobile app stores in the state until the end of the year, an article on the yourbigsky.com website shows.
If an individual has the application on his or her personal device there are no penalties for that, the article says.
On March 23, Shou Chew, the chief executive officer of TikTok, appeared before Congress' Committee on Energy and Commerce for a hearing titled, “TikTok: How Congress Can Safeguard American Data Privacy and Protect Children from Online Harms.”
A memo issued by the committee for those attending the session says: "TikTok is now one of the most popular social media platforms in the world. It is available in over 150 countries and serves over 1 billion users. In the United States, TikTok has been downloaded over 210 million times and is especially popular among teenagers and young adults. The Washington Post reports that 2 out of 3 American teens have used the platform. On average, American viewers spend 80 minutes per day watching TikTok."
The memo also addressed "Consumer Privacy and Data Security."
"TikTok’s surveillance capacity and practices require scrutiny given the platform’s ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Despite numerous claims by TikTok executives that it does not share U.S. user data with the CCP, from 2014 to 2017 the CCP passed several laws requiring all Chinese tech companies to allow CCP officials access to user data. ByteDance is no exception — all Chinese tech companies must comply with the demands of the CCP, which in some cases is a “require(ment) to build (their) networks in such a way as where the Chinese government has access.”
One of he first people to cast a shadow on TikTok was former President Donald J. Trump, who cited national security issues about the app in 2020.
In her office's press release in early April, Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes said TikTok has been criticized by U.S. officials for "its data collection practices and its potential to be used as a tool for espionage by foreign governments."
Mayes is prohibiting TikTok on all computers, mobile phones and tablets owned by her office.
“Data security is paramount, especially for government agencies that handle sensitive information,” Mayes said. “We cannot risk the potential exposure of our data to foreign entities. Banning TikTok on state-owned devices is a necessary measure to protect our operations, and I urge other state agencies to take the same proactive steps to safeguard their data.”
Mayes said she was not reassured by Chew's recent testimony.
“Given the inability of TikTok’s CEO to definitively state that the Chinese government cannot access data collected from U.S. users, I remain unconvinced that the app’s security risks have been adequately addressed,” she said.
Mayes announced the ban in an email to AAGO employees on April 5. Notices were sent to state agencies represented by the AAGO, alerting them to this action and encouraging them to take similar precautions. The ban does not apply to privately-owned devices used by AAGO employees.
TikTok's demise in the state's executive and judiciary branches has not quite reached every aspect of Cochise County.
While Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels and other commanders in his department have criticized TikTok and other social media giants for allowing the recruitment of load car drivers by the Mexican cartels on their platforms, TikTok has not been banned within the agency, said spokeswoman Carol Capas.
Load car drivers are people who transport undocumented migrants from the border to Tucson or Phoenix. The cartels pay as much as $3,000 per migrant for the service.
It is prohibited within the Sierra Vista Police Department, said Police Chief Adam Thrasher.
"As part of the Sierra Vista Police Department’s user agreement with the Department of Public Safety for access to the Arizona Criminal Justice Information System network, SVPD must also abide by the executive order," Thrasher said Friday, referring to the edicts put out by Mayes and Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs. "As a result, access to TikTok on SVPD computers, mobile data computers, and department cell phones is prohibited. Detectives can access TikTok for investigations, providing it is on devices that do not have access to any state databases. "
However, like CCSO, the app is not prohibited in any other city of Sierra Vista offices, said spokesman Adam Curtis.
"No other city departments are impacted by the executive order," Curtis said in an email. "Other staff with city-provided cell phones used for work may also use them for personal purposes, to include using TikTok."