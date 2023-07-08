Arizona politics has seen many changes in recent years. For decades the state supported Republican candidates, until the 2020 election when it became a swing state that both presidential candidates were trying to win.
When former President Donald Trump lost the 2020 election, he spoke at rallies and went on social media claiming the election to be false. That action gained followers, and a Cochise County midterm election resulted in a move for a hand count of ballots and legal maneuvers that made national news
“A number of factors (are) involved with such a movement on the part of individuals, including personal and difficult hard times, loss of identity, historical grievances, and getting trapped into viewing or reading media that work to reinforce such grievances,” said Thomas Volgy, former mayor of Tucson and professor of Public Policy at the University of Arizona.
Republican Party members in Cochise County have continued to spread claims about false elections, including the 2022 midterm election. Tom Crosby, the District 1 county supervisor, along with Peggy Judd, District 3 county supervisor, pushed for a hand count of ballots. Crosby refused to certify election results.
The supervisors’ actions led to the resignation of Elections Director Lisa Marra due to her claim of a toxic work environment. A county judge refused to approve a hand count for the ballots. Members of the community did not like the uncertainty that Crosby brought, so they formed a recall group, which failed to acquire the required amount of signatures to get the issue on the ballot.
“It consumed every waking hour, it was very tiring. It was very chaotic,” said Elisabeth Tyndall, chairman of the Cochise County Democratic Party. “Part of the problem was that a lot of the laws are written in a way that are open for interpretation, so it causes a lot of uncertainty. There was a lot of uncertainty, there still is quite a bit of uncertainty.”
Tyndall joined the committee in 2016 after the election. She said she believed there was no other option when Trump won the presidency. Since 2018, Tyndall has been chairman.
“We are a small community here and so we feel it more because we know each other,” she said. “We’re neighbors, we see each other in the store. It’s more personal than if we were in a larger place.”
On top of the uncertainty, there has been an internal rift in the Cochise County Republican Committee between the new chairman, Brandon Martin, and former Chairman Robert Montgomery and other committee members.
The age of conservatism in the county is not surprising. Arizona has had a long history of endorsing Republican candidates and sharing values similar to those of settlers who established its political culture.
Arizona’s political culture can fit into three categories: traditionalistic, moralistic and individualistic. The state predominantly reflects a traditionalistic culture type that includes low levels of voter turnout, limited respect for cultural diversity, and a more conservative government, according to a research paper published by the Morrison Institute of Public Policy at Arizona State University.
The settlers who decided to move west brought “frontier values.” The frontiersmen forged the ideas of individualism with no government restrictions, entrepreneurial freedom and a willingness to undertake risks, and a stress on political and social democracy, the research paper said.
However, the county was not always driven by conservative Republicans. It was once an area with a large population of Democrats.
In 1912, Cochise County was one of the most influential regions in Arizona, according to an article published by the Washington Post. The mining industry made the region pro-union and left-leaning.
“It was very Democratic back in the mid ‘70s,” said Judy Gignac, former Republican board of supervisors chair. “We deliberately had a candidate for every county office we could think of, they all lost.”
Gignac got involved in the Republican Party in Cochise County. She was a member of the Huachuca Area Republican Women and later joined the Thunder Mountain Republican Women.
Gignac, alongside Beverly Jenny, was one of a few Republican women who ran for a public office in Cochise County during the time of the union workers.
“What I learned when you run for county office is back then you had to have the union stamp on your printed material, on your signs, otherwise you were kinda dead meat I guess,” Gignac said.
She said the mining company Phelps Dodge was very involved in politics. At the end of every shift, candidates would wait and shake hands with the miners. If a candidate wasn’t somehow connected to them, the chances of winning were slim.
After a constant power battle between union workers and corporate, the mines closed down in the late 1980s and the unions dispersed, making the area more conservative.
When Gignac was running for a seat on the board of supervisors, she remembers campaigning door to door in Sierra Vista. She was told by women who answered the doors they had to ask their husbands.
“You smile and say ‘I understand’ and go onto the next one because you hope that they’ll remember that there was a woman running,” she said.
Gignac said the experience was interesting but discouraging.
“Here were two women running for offices that no women have ever run for before and all they were interested in was the guys that were running for the Legislature, because that’s what they were emphasizing, obviously,” she said.
She recalls another campaigning memory when she had to speak to a club in Bisbee, which had only male members at the time, about what she was hoping to accomplish in office.
“Then came Q&A, which was the important part of these things,” Gignac said. “Anyways, the confession that I had was some guy said to me, ‘Well, you’re married, you have two children, a small child, and now you want this job, how are you going to do all these things?’ and I can still feel it as I tell you. I stood there and said, with a serious face, ‘Regardless of what your wife may tell you, it does not take all day to clean a house,’ that’s what I told him.”
Gignac remembers thinking she wasn’t going to win, but to her surprise, she became the first woman elected to the board. She served three terms and was later elected to the board of regents for eight years.
“What I learned being on the board of supervisors, that helped later when I did the board of regents, was that you have to hold your own,” she said. “You have to be aware of when they think they smelled blood in the water. But the biggest thing is that you have to do your homework, you have to know everything. You have to read all that damn stuff and I had the reputation for doing that.”
Gignac said the area began to change from Democrat to Republican due to the expansion of the military.
“It started in the ‘60s, I don’t know how or why STRATCOM came here or was set up here, but I do know that that began the growth of the area and the political change in the area,” she said.
“Even with those swings, politics, the game, the strategy, the task, the things you do, it doesn’t matter,” said Jane Strain, a longtime Sierra Vista resident. “There’s fundamental things that have to be accomplished in a campaign and it doesn’t matter if you’re running a John McCain or a John Kennedy or a Mo Udall.”
“As a candidate, you have to have some passion, not over the top,” Gignac added. “It’s a real interesting mix of both the candidate and the people that are closely working with the candidate, who also have to have the same passion, maybe a little bit more because candidates need to be pushed.”
Strain said a campaign begins with a message and a vision that a candidate can convey to the public to get them to vote.
“You always gotta have a local person to open the doors and then people decide if they’re going to support them or actually do campaign tasks,” she said. “There’s some you want to open the doors and then some you don’t because then there’s a negative backlash.”
Strain started to get involved in Cochise County politics around 1995 after she retired.
“I guess I must have been bored,” she said. “It’s all about those connections and who you meet in what lump of time and I was just drawn to it. I enjoy the game, it’s like chess. It’s a strategy.”
Strain worked on multiple campaigns throughout the years, supporting candidates such as Jeff Flake, Jim Kolbe and McCain.
“It’s super fun, at least it used to be,” Strain said. “Not so much now.”