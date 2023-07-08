Arizona politics has seen many changes in recent years. For decades the state supported Republican candidates, until the 2020 election when it became a swing state that both presidential candidates were trying to win.

When former President Donald Trump lost the 2020 election, he spoke at rallies and went on social media claiming the election to be false. That action gained followers, and a Cochise County midterm election resulted in a move for a hand count of ballots and legal maneuvers that made national news

