The Drug Enforcement Administration Sierra Vista Resident Office, Cochise County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Unit and Bisbee Police Department Special Enforcement Team recently concluded a joint investigation into a local narcotic trafficking case, which resulted in one arrest.
In the afternoon hours of April 19, the DEA SVRO and BPD SET established surveillance in the Bisbee area after the DEA SVRO developed information about a vehicle traveling to Tucson to purchase narcotics. Investigators were able to locate the vehicle and conduct surveillance as it traveled to Tucson.
In the morning hours of April 20, the vehicle returned to Cochise County where deputies with the CCSO CIU and Sierra Vista Patrol District conducted a traffic stop on it for civil traffic violations. The vehicle was stopped in the area of State Route 90 and West Railroad Drive and a 38-year-old Hereford resident, James Young, was the driver and sole occupant.
During the course of the traffic stop, a Sheriff’s Office canine checked the exterior of the vehicle and alerted to the odor of narcotics. A subsequent search of the vehicle led to the discovery of approximately 15.2g of methamphetamine and 100 believed counterfeit fentanyl-laced oxycodone hydrochloride “M-30” pills concealed inside.
Investigators determined the narcotics were purchased in Tucson and were intended for resale in Cochise County. Young was booked into the Cochise County Jail on several drug-related charges.
The DEA SVRO obtained a search warrant for a hotel located near the intersection of East Irvington Road and South Palo Verde Road in Tucson. The CCSO CIU and DEA SVRO executed the search warrant, making seizures of approximately 1,164 believed counterfeit fentanyl-laced oxycodone hydrochloride “M-30” pills, 447.1g of methamphetamine, 31.4g of cocaine, 59.4g of heroin, 42g of marijuana, 2 Xanax pills and three handguns (one of which was reported stolen).
Charges are pending against individuals discovered in the hotel room, and the investigation is being continued.
Submitted by Cochise County Sheriff's Office