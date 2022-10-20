The fabled fairy tale of an ugly duckling that grows into a beautiful swan written by Hans Christian Anderson in 1843 sets the stage for the tale of two species of ducks that over many years led experts to lump them into one species we know as the Mallard, primarily based on visual characteristics such as plumage color, body and bill size, wing length, social and breeding behavior and the use of similar habitat. But just as there was with the drab little duckling in the fairy tale there is more to the story of the taxonomy and biology of the Mexican Duck (Anas diazi) than what it looks like on the outside.
The Mexican Duck is a unique species and an endemic resident of the Chihuahuan desert of interior Mexico and southwestern USA. It is found in Texas, New Mexico, and Arizona including the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area, San Bernadino National Wildlife Refuge, and Whitewater Draw here in Cochise County. There is some evidence of migration in some populations, but Mexican Ducks are generally considered residential and assemble where there are suitable water conditions according to the limited available information on their migratory patterns. Whereas Mallards migrate along many of the major north-side migration corridors and are found throughout Eurasia and North America, Mexican Ducks have adapted to reservoirs, wastewater and stock ponds, intermittent streams, and seasonal marshes enabling breeding and wintering grounds to be the same. So why was the Mexican Duck lumped as part of the waterfowl “Mallard complex”?
In general, the term “duck” is a common name for waterfowl species in the Anatidae family. The most recognizable of these birds is the Mallard (Anas platyrhynchos). Least recognizable and understood is the Mexican Duck. Over many years of debate among the experts, the Mexican Duck was initially listed as its own species, then it was thought to be a sub-species of the Mallard (Anas platyrhynchos diazi) based on outward characteristics. More recently, genetic research has shown the Mexican Duck to be its own species and the American Ornithological Society Classification Committee of North and Middle America, the authority on bird taxonomy, recognized it as such in 2020.
While there are plumage color similarities between the Mallard and the Mexican Duck, there are subtle differences between them that can help with field identification such as the distinct reddish-brown breasts of the adult Mexican Duck male and the noticeable orange-olive coloring of the bill of both the male and female Mexican Duck. However, it is a challenge, and it is even more difficult when trying to identify female Mexican Ducks without close in-hand observation for many bird enthusiasts. At one time, prior to some early genetic work, it was thought the greater percentage of Mexican Ducks were Mallard-Mexican Duck hybrids. Today, with much more advanced genetic analysis, experts now believe these “hybrids” are (and most likely always were) immature Mexican Ducks.
There are implications for wildlife managers as to how species are categorized. Prior to it being considered a Mallard sub-species, the US Fish and Wildlife Service listed the Mexican Duck on the Endangered Species List in 1967 because of its small numbers in the United States as well as destruction of its habitat. Once it was reclassified as a sub-species, it was removed from the list along with the protections and funding associated with it for the management of the species. Today, listed as its own species, the Mexican Duck is still the least studied, and there remain large knowledge gaps in understanding individual movement patterns, as well as overall population movement, ecology, and habitat requirements necessary for proper management of the species.
The next time you are out hiking the San Pedro River or other public water sources in Cochise County, look for the Mexican Duck and challenge your audio-visual field identification skills. Hope to see you on the trails!
Joanne Roberts grew up in a small rural community in Ohio and moved to Arizona as a young adult. Her childhood home was filled with fish, dogs, cats, rabbits, and chickens. She has always been an outdoor enthusiast and enjoys photographing the natural world. Joanne was inspired by her volunteer work at the Arizona Zoological Society to earn her degree in Wildlife Conservation Biology.
