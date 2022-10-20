Mexican Duck.png

Momma Mexican Duck with Ducklings in Arizona Urban Pond.

 By David E. Brown

The fabled fairy tale of an ugly duckling that grows into a beautiful swan written by Hans Christian Anderson in 1843 sets the stage for the tale of two species of ducks that over many years led experts to lump them into one species we know as the Mallard, primarily based on visual characteristics such as plumage color, body and bill size, wing length, social and breeding behavior and the use of similar habitat. But just as there was with the drab little duckling in the fairy tale there is more to the story of the taxonomy and biology of the Mexican Duck (Anas diazi) than what it looks like on the outside.

The Mexican Duck is a unique species and an endemic resident of the Chihuahuan desert of interior Mexico and southwestern USA. It is found in Texas, New Mexico, and Arizona including the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area, San Bernadino National Wildlife Refuge, and Whitewater Draw here in Cochise County. There is some evidence of migration in some populations, but Mexican Ducks are generally considered residential and assemble where there are suitable water conditions according to the limited available information on their migratory patterns. Whereas Mallards migrate along many of the major north-side migration corridors and are found throughout Eurasia and North America, Mexican Ducks have adapted to reservoirs, wastewater and stock ponds, intermittent streams, and seasonal marshes enabling breeding and wintering grounds to be the same. So why was the Mexican Duck lumped as part of the waterfowl “Mallard complex”?

