HEREFORD — For more than 10 years, Horse’n Around Rescue Ranch and Foundation has been helping horses, donkeys and mules find caring, forever homes.
Most of the animals were removed from situations in which they were starved, neglected or abused and go through a rehabilitation program before they are adopted, while others live out their lives at the rescue.
On Saturday the rescue will host an open house anniversary with a lineup of family activities in an outdoor setting. The community is invited to stop by Single Star Ranch, 7484 E. State Rote 92 in Hereford, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. and meet the rescue’s equines, tour the facility and watch training demonstrations. Volunteers will be on hand to talk about the horses and help with different activities.
“More than 30 volunteers are currently handling horses in our ground-school classes,” said Theresa Warrell, who co-founded the non-profit with Steve Boice. “These classes prepare the horses for under-saddle training if they are physically able to be ridden. Our goal is to bring out the best in the horses and match them with their perfect human partners through adoption.”
Linda Arnold, a ground-school instructor and four-year volunteer, says the most rewarding part of her work is watching the horses blossom as they respond to training.
“I think horses are amazing animals and they teach us so much about ourselves,” she said. “Touching them and working with them does something magical for the person. The animals come from bad situations, so we as volunteers are trained to be very soft and kind to them. So, come on out to our open house and feel the magic that makes this place so special.”
Since its inception, Horse’n Around has rescued 140 equines, found homes for 104 of those animals, and are currently caring for 54.
“We have horses, ponies, minis, drafts, mules and donkeys,” Warrell said. “People who come to the open house will be able to see several of our equines. We’re excited about introducing the public to Journey, one of our recent rescues that has gained over 100 pounds since his arrival and is looking mighty fine.”
Regi Richter of Tombstone Horsemanship is the professional trainer.
“In addition to being a terrific horsewoman she has taken on a leadership role in educating our volunteer horse handlers,” said Boice. “She challenges us to be the best we can be so we can give more to the horses.”
Along with the amazing horses, the public is invited to admire a newly completed pole barn, representing a project that got its start in 2016. Line up for the popular kissing booth, and listen to a bagpipe performance by Marla O’Halloran, who recently adopted Dexter the donkey.
A craft corner for kids along with a stick horse obstacle course are activities that promise to keep youngsters busy.
Attendees will be able to visit the Single Star Ranch mountain pasture and walk among the horses as they graze and roam in a wide open space.
The open house also features a food truck.
“We do so many things well here at the rescue and yet we continue to strive to be better so our horses, donkeys and mules have a great place to heal, recharge and become well-mannered equine partners,” said Boice who is studying equine osteopathy at the Vluggen Institute for Equine Osteopathy and Education in Garwood, Texas. “Through this program, my goal is to help the horses attain better health and achieve a better quality of life.”
Warrell and Boice urge the public to head over to Single Star Ranch in Hereford and see what the rescue provides.
“It’s a fun experience for everyone,” Warrell said. “Our open house and the animals we showcase put smiles on everyone’s faces.”