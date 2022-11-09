Bryan Benally

Bryan Benally

After he was stabbed eight times by his co-worker, 18-year-old Johnny Shaver played dead in the hope that his assailant would stop the attack and walk away, a Cochise County prosecutor told a jury on Tuesday morning.

But before he took off, suspect Bryan Benally rifled though Shaver's pockets, taking the victim's cell phone, truck keys and wallet, Deputy Cochise County Attorney Lori Zucco told jurors during her opening statements at the start of Benally's trial before Cochise County Superior Court Judge Timothy Dickerson.

