After he was stabbed eight times by his co-worker, 18-year-old Johnny Shaver played dead in the hope that his assailant would stop the attack and walk away, a Cochise County prosecutor told a jury on Tuesday morning.
But before he took off, suspect Bryan Benally rifled though Shaver's pockets, taking the victim's cell phone, truck keys and wallet, Deputy Cochise County Attorney Lori Zucco told jurors during her opening statements at the start of Benally's trial before Cochise County Superior Court Judge Timothy Dickerson.
Benally, 40, is charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder, one count of armed robbery and one count of aggravated assault. His case went through a settlement conference recently, but the parties were unable to come to an agreement.
In his opening statements though, Cochise County Public Defender Eugene Marquez told jurors that the two men became "very close" during their work detail at the Cochise Stronghold between December 2020 and January 2021, and in the end the panel would find that the stabbing was not premeditated.
Whatever the jury decides, doctors who testified at the trial thus far have called Shaver — now 20 — "lucky."
Most of the knife wounds Shaver suffered were to his abdomen, one so deep that the blood was bubbling, doctors testified. That means air was coming from the victim's lungs. Additionally, one of the lungs was punctured.
The men met sometime in late November 2020 and began laboring that December on a construction job in the Cochise Stronghold area, building a fence for a rancher as well as other work, Zucco said. The pair decided to stay at a makeshift campsite during the week and both would leave on the weekends to spend time with their respective families, jurors were told.
But on the early morning of Jan. 5, 2021, something went awry in the pair's "close relationship."
Zucco said the men were at the campsite and Benally sucker-punched Shaver.
"Benally then told Shaver, 'You'd better call your mom and say goodbye,' " Zucco said.
Zucco said the defendant then "tackled" the younger Shaver — who was 18 at the time — and began stabbing him.
Shaver thought that if he pretended to be dead, Benally would stop the attack, Zucco said.
After he thought Benally had left, Shaver, bleeding profusely and shivering from the cold weather, stood and began making his way down a rough mountain trail at the Cochise Stronghold so he could get help.
Benally spotted him and began pelting him with rocks, Zucco said. Shaver kept going though, removing his T-shirt in the cold so he could press it into a gash on his chest to stop the blood from gushing.
Zucco said Shaver had the "will to live."
The victim spotted a sign that indicated there was a trailhead and a parking lot. Shaver also saw a camper and his pickup, but he had no keys.
The teen knocked on the door of the camper. By this time it was 3 a.m., Zucco said, the stabbing having occurred sometime after midnight.
The camper belonged to a vacationing retired couple, Tom and Barbara Lewis of California. Both testified at the trial on Wednesday, along with Cochise County Sheriff's deputies who were later called to the scene to look for Benally. The defendant had vanished for several hours after the attack, Zucco said, and was finally found just after 7 a.m. that morning, one deputy testified.
Barbara Lewis said Shaver was "very white" when she encountered him. She thought the teenager was about to go into shock
"We sat down at the dinette (of our camper) and I kept trying to talk to him so he wouldn't pass out," she said. Her husband called 9-1-1.
Shaver's injuries were so severe he had to be airlifted to Banner-University Health Center in Tucson. He was there for two days.
Photographs of the victim's injuries were shown Thursday in court on a large TV screen. One female juror looked shaken from the graphic images.
But perhaps it was Shaver's jacket and gray T-shirt that impacted jurors the most when they were held up in the courtroom by a Cochise County Sheriff's crime scene and evidence technician.
Both garments were drenched in blood, by now giant brown stains on the clothing. Some jurors looked down, their faces in a grimace.
Hours after the stabbing, Benally — even though the temperature was hovering in the 30s that morning — was found shirtless and somewhat disoriented, his speech slurred, sheriff's officials said. He had several scratches on his tattooed chest and arms. His eyes were closed when he was photographed by authorities. His last name is tattooed across his back in capital letters.
Sheriff's Deputy Art Estrada gave Benally an emergency foil blanket, which the defendant used to cover most of his head. When Estrada interviewed Benally, the suspect admitted he had stabbed Shaver. When Esatrada asked him if he was mad at the victim, Benally took a few seconds to answer and then said he wasn't.
Estrada asked Benally if he had stabbed Shaver all at once and he said he had.
Jurors also saw the weapon that prosecutors said Benally used to assault Shaver. The knife — a spring-loaded out the front knife — has a black handle and some spots of blood on the 4-inch blade. The weapon was found in Benally's backpack, along with Shaver's keys and cell phone, the crime scene technician said in court Thursday.
There also were two half-filled bottles of rum in the backpack — one called Caliber Silver with a statement at the bottom of the bottle that read, "Crafted in the Caribbean Islands with Passion and Excellence" — and a pickle jar the crime scene technician said had a light-colored liquid inside that smelled of strong liquor.
Shaver sat in the courtroom with his parents and two other friends on Thursday. The family seemed stoic, showing little emotion. There was no one in the courtroom in support of Benally, who hails from the Navajo Nation.
It's unclear whether Benally will speak in his own defense, but Shaver will testify on Tuesday and the prosecution is then expected to rest its case.
The defense — Benally is also being represented by Deputy Cochise County Public Defender Cynthia Brubaker — will present their case after that. The burden of proof, jurors were told, is on the prosecution.
The case could go to the jury at the end of next week.