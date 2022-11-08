A seasoned defense attorney from the Cochise County Legal Defender's Office who once told the Herald/Review that he could not wait to get to work on Monday mornings at the courthouse could take the bench as a superior court judge in Division One come January.
Based on the unofficial results released just after 10 p.m. Tuesday by the county's elections division, Larson was ahead of his opponent Raymond Haight by 871 votes. Some votes cast on Tuesday remained to be counted as of Tuesday night.
If all the votes tally in Larson's favor once all the ballots are in, he will replace Cochise County Superior Judge Laura Cardinal, a well-known family law attorney who was elected to the bench in November 2018, but who could not run again because of her age. Cardinal is 68 and state law does not allow a superior court judge to serve past the age of 70. The term is for four years.
Cardinal's last day as a superior court judge is Dec. 30.
Neither Larson nor Haight wanted to claim victory or loss late Tuesday evening because the results were still preliminary.
Larson, an assistant legal defender with the county, said it was a pleasure to campaign with Haight and that whoever wins, it's really a victory for the public because both men are capable and fair individuals.
Haight, an assistant county attorney, also said it was too early to call and he felt that he was "heading in the right direction" after the 10 p.m. results were posted.
The race between the lawyers was a change from many contests because the two men were so amicable and agreeable with each other on the campaign trail.
They campaigned side by side at many weekend events, helping each other pass out the other's literature and even checking on each other's signs if they saw they were misplaced or knocked over.
Additionally, both work at the Cochise County Superior Court and have tried many cases together, albeit it on opposing sides.
Both said they planned to take a day off this week and have a beer together along with their campaign teams.
The votes as of 10 p.m. Tuesday were 12,504 for Larson and 11,633 for Haight.
