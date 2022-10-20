The attorney for a convicted killer is asking a judge to postpone the defendant’s sentencing — scheduled for next week — so he can present more mitigating evidence and witnesses on his client’s behalf.
The proceeding that attorney Chris Kimminau is requesting for Roger Wilson is a presentencing hearing, the latter prescribed by state law. Such proceedings are usually held in the hopes that a defendant’s sentence could be reduced.
Wilson is supposed to be sentenced on Oct. 27 for second degree murder. The conviction on that charge came in a retrial late last month that was ordered by the Arizona Court of Appeals Division Two.
Wilson had initially been convicted of first degree murder in 2021. The conviction stemmed from a fatal shooting in 2017 when he killed 23-year-old J.D. Arvizu. At that time, Wilson was sentenced to natural life in prison.
The conviction was appealed, however, and the higher court said Cochise County Superior Judge Timothy Dickerson erred when he failed to give the original jurors an instruction that may have been favorable to Wilson before they deliberated. The Appeals Court, this past spring, reversed the initial conviction and remanded the case to Superior Court.
The higher court did not deny Wilson killed Arvizu. But it ruled Dickerson was at fault when he failed to tell the jury that Arizona law allows people to use deadly physical force to prevent certain crimes.
Armed with that information, the appellate court said, the jurors might have concluded the shooting by Wilson was justified and voted to acquit him of first-degree murder.
In his motion for the presentencing hearing, Kimminau cites Arizona Revised Statute 13-710, which focuses on the charge of second degree murder and the sentences available for that offense, which range between 10 and 25 calendar years in prison.
“Moreover, there is good cause to continue the Oct. 27, 2022 for imposition of sentence because the defense needs more time to assemble mitigation material, prepare a cogent sentencing memorandum, and make a persuasive oral presentation at the time of the presentence hearing and at sentencing,” Kimminau said in his motion from earlier this month.
After Wilson was convicted a second time, albeit for a lesser charge, Cochise County Deputy Attorney Lori Zucco, after proving three aggravating factors to the 12-member jury, said the 54-year-old Wilson would serve a “flat” 25 years in prison.
But that’s what Kimminau is trying to change with the presentencing hearing.
Initially the Tucson-based defense lawyer had called for a mistrial after one of the jurors, when polled by the clerk to determine if each panel member’s verdict was their individual decision, said he didn’t think Wilson was guilty of second degree murder.
That threw the retrial into a tailspin and Dickerson ordered the panel to re-deliberate. The second time, the 12 agreed unanimously that Wilson was guilty of second degree murder. That did not sit well with Kimminau who basically said the retrial had been tainted by the doubtful juror.
Wilson never denied that he killed Arvizu, but has always maintained he did so in defense of himself and his mother. The murder occurred June 22, 2017, outside Wilson’s mother’s house on Santa Elena Avenue, a rural thoroughfare that runs parallel with State Route 92 near Ramsey Canyon.
Prosecutors, however, said Wilson planned to kill Arvizu because the younger man had embarrassed Wilson one evening in front of several other individuals when he punched Wilson in the face and Wilson did not retaliate.
Aside from that incident, the two men had never gotten along, those who knew them said.
In his motion for the presentencing hearing, Kimminau is requesting a half-day proceeding in the latter part of the first full week in December.
