While the Arizona Court of Appeals recently ruled that an accused child molester's conviction should be reversed and a new trial held, the defendant's attorney, Cochise County Legal Advocate Xochitl Orozco, is requesting that the case be dismissed, claiming the prosecutor who tried the matter deliberately misled the jury and allowed a law enforcement officer to give false statements to the panel, court documents show.
In her 10-page motion for dismissal of the case against defendant Justin Copeland, Orozco is asking that the case be dismissed with prejudice and that "the deliberate pervasive prosecutorial misconduct dictates that jeopardy attach to Mr. Copeland's case ... as the misconduct violated Mr. Copeland's rights to due process."
Dismissing a case with prejudice means that charges cannot be brought against a defendant in the same matter again. Meanwhile, the Fifth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution states that "no person shall be subject for the same offense to be twice put in jeopardy of life or limb."
According to FindLaw, "Generally, jeopardy attaches in a case when a jury is seated and sworn in."
Orozco is referring to the actions of former Assistant Cochise County Attorney Sara Ransom, who is now in private practice in Tucson.
Orozco does not name Ransom in her motion for dismissal. However she leaves that to another attorney, whose opinion on the matter she included in her packet to Cochise County Superior Judge Laura Cardinal, who has been handling the Copeland case and originally sentenced him in 2019.
The lawyer Orozco used as a second set of eyes, so to speak, is Phoenix-based Karen Clark, whose practice focuses on legal ethics, the law of lawyering and professional responsibility, among other topics.
"This court should not allow a retrial in this matter because of grievous prosecutorial misconduct that deprived Mr. Copeland of due process," Orozco wrote in her motion.
In her 17-page opinion, Clark agreed wholeheartedly, saying: "Misrepresentation of the truth by a prosecutor to a jury is particularly egregious."
Clark added: "Misrepresenting the truth to a jury is improper conduct for any attorney, but it is particularly egregious when done by a prosecutor ... A prosecutor simply cannot advance a theory of the state's case that is inconsistent with the truth."
Clark called Ransom's actions "intentional."
Ransom did not return a call to the Herald/Review for comment.
But the claims against her included in Orozco's motion and Clark's opinion are damning.
The allegations include that Ransom edited a body cam video of Copeland being interviewed by a police officer after the accusations of molestation were lodged against him. During the conversation with the policeman, Copeland vehemently denies three times that he molested the child, Orozco's motion shows.
Orozco and Clark say Ransom edited out the portion of the body cam video where Copeland utters his denials. Jurors were shown the abridged version. Additionally, when the officer testified on behalf of the prosecution, he stated that Copeland never denied hurting the child. Ransom did not correct him on the stand, according to Orozco and Clark.
Jurors were never shown the original body cam video, Orozco and Clark said.
Also during the trial, Ransom mentioned the issue of a protective order that had been filed against Copeland, Orozco's motion shows. At the time of Copeland's trial, his then-defense counsel had filed a motion requesting that the protective order not be allowed as evidence against Copeland, a request that Cardinal granted.
Yet, at a point during the proceeding, Ransom mentioned the protective order to a witness, albeit in general terms.
That prompted a sidebar with the judge, who admonished Ransom, court records show.
Copeland, who was an Army staff sergeant stationed at Fort Huachuca, was convicted of 50 counts of child molestation and sentenced to 34 years in prison by Cardinal.
Aside from Ransom's arguments and the statements given by the police officer, jurors also heard testimony from the victim who stated that Copeland used his hand to touch her breasts, buttocks and genitals on multiple occasions under and above her clothing between June 2016 and December 2017.
Court records show Copeland came under investigation in late 2017 after the girl told school employees Copeland touched her.
In addition to the girl and her mother, testimony was given by other Sierra Vista police officers and Army personnel who responded to a report that Copeland became drunk and despondent after he learned of the allegations.
Orozco had filed an appeal with the Arizona Court of Appeals, but in her motion to dismiss, issued on June 15, she said the higher court did "not address the prosecutorial misconduct claim thoroughly."
The appellate court did rule that Copeland's conviction be reversed and that a new trial take place because the higher court jurists found that “inadmissible hearsay evidence” had been presented at trial.
In an opinion filed in April, Arizona Court of Appeals Justice Philip Espinosa wrote “ ... because we cannot say the verdicts were not influenced by inadmissible hearsay evidence, we vacate the convictions and resulting sentences and remand to the trial court for a new trial or further proceedings consistent with this opinion.”
Earlier this month, the 36-year-old Copeland was released into his mother's custody with the stipulation that he wear a GPS monitor and have no contact with the victim or her family. He is prohibited from leaving the state.
Cardinal scheduled his new trial for July 19, but that has now been vacated. The judge's office said last week that the next hearing on the matter will be a trial setting/scheduling conference. It's unknown whether Orozco's motion to dismiss will be granted.