Even though a Cochise County judge is still weighing whether a residential program for troubled minors should remain open after state health officials decided to shut it down, the attorneys representing the facility are requesting a jury trial.
Attorney Chris Russell, one of two lawyers representing Mary's Mission and Developmental Center, a facility that houses troubled youths between the ages of 11 and 17, is asking Cochise County Superior Judge David Thorn for a jury trial following a decision by the Arizona Department of Health Services to shutter the center's boys facility in Sierra Vista and the girls residence in Hereford earlier this year.
In April, Thorn had stayed the decision by the administrative law judge and the health department to revoke Mary's Mission's licenses to operate after the health department found a myriad of violations at both facilities.
Thorn's order to keep Mary's Mission open until further notice was in response to a notice of appeal filed by attorneys representing the embattled facility.
As he had written in his notice of appeal earlier this year, Russell repeated in the motion for a jury trial that his clients are asking for a proceeding because the administrative law judge — during a four-day hearing in December — had “erroneously admitted over the respondent’s objections, irrelevant, inflammatory and unduly prejudicial evidence, to include newspaper articles about Mary’s Mission which made numerous false and unsubstantiated claims about Mary’s Mission.”
Russell also said that administrative law judge Tammy Eigenheer admitted into evidence “over 80 pages of unsubstantiated allegations not pled in the (state’s) Notice of Intent, to include an additional 28 allegations, which was unduly prejudicial to Mary’s Mission.”
The decision to revoke Mary’s Mission’s licenses came after the health department's investigation. After a four-day hearing in December in Phoenix, Eigenheer issued a decision in February to have the centers’ licenses revoked. A designee to the interim director of the health department followed suit and in March Mary’s Mission was ordered to “cease and desist all actions.”
Officials at Mary’s Mission were given two appeal options — they could request another hearing with the Health Department or they could request a judicial review in Cochise County Superior Court. The case was assigned to Thorn after a least two other Cochise County Superior Court judges recused themselves from the matter.