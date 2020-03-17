BISBEE — Authorities are looking for the mother of a 2-year-old boy who investigators said was beaten to death by the woman’s boyfriend early this year.
The mother, 21-year-old Erika Parra, was indicted in late February on two counts of child abuse following the beating death of her son in January. The second count of child abuse on the indictment is for the endangerment of a baby girl, the slain toddler’s sister, who was also living in the Douglas residence where detectives say the abuse occurred.
Parra was supposed to be arraigned Monday in front of Cochise County Superior Judge James Conlogue, but she never showed.
“There is a warrant for her arrest,” Deputy County Attorney Michael Powell said in an email Tuesday.
Parra, who lives in Douglas, is the mother of the 2-year-old boy who investigators said was beaten to death by Mario Toscano, Parra’s boyfriend.
The charges
Toscano is charged with second-degree murder, child abuse, and aggravated assault in the death of the child. The boy died on Jan. 7 at a Tucson hospital, Cochise County Sheriff’s Office investigators said.
Last month, Powell filed a motion asking Superior Court Judge Timothy Dickerson to designate the case a “complex case.” In the motion, Powell mentions that dependency proceedings also are ongoing for the baby girl.
A dependency hearing is a court proceeding involving a minor, typically in cases of abuse or neglect.
Powell wrote that because a toddler died, the state “anticipates substantial medical evidence and expert testimony.
Dependency proceedings involving the defendant’s infant daughter are ongoing and there may be overlap between the criminal and dependency cases. This is a complex case.”
Toscano was arrested by the sheriff’s office on Jan. 5, after investigators were notified by staff at the emergency room of Douglas’ Copper Queen Hospital that the toddler was not breathing and had questionable injuries. Detectives questioned hospital staff, Parra and Toscano.
Following that, they obtained a search warrant and combed through the house where Parra lived with Toscano, the victim and the baby girl.
The boy, meanwhile, had been stabilized at Copper Queen Hospital and was then taken to Tucson, where he died on Jan. 7, authorities said.
A grand jury indicted Toscano on the second-degree murder charge on Jan. 9.
Because Parra is charged with two counts of child abuse, the warrant for her arrest will likely be entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC), the sheriff’s office said.
Parra’s Facebook page meanwhile, holds few clues. The few posts on the page center around the dead boy.
The cover photo includes the “In Loving Memory” card of the toddler with a picture of him smiling. The smaller inset image shows Parra holding the youngster.