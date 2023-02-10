TUCSON — U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations, Area Port of Douglas officers arrested a 34-year-old male attempting to smuggle 45 pounds of blue fentanyl pills into the United States.

On Wednesday, Feb. 8, officers at the Area Port of Douglas referred a Mexican national male for additional inspection of his sport utility vehicle as he attempted to enter the United States. The search led to the discovery of 185 packages of blue pills concealed in a compartment in the floor of the vehicle. Initial testing of the pills was positive for the properties of fentanyl. The weight of the packages was just over 45 pounds, which equates to approximately 180,000 pills.

