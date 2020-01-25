NACO and BISBEE — Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman was in Cochise County on Thursday where she visited schools in Naco and Bisbee.
Her tour started at Naco Elementary School District, where Superintendent Tim Mayclin served as tour guide for Naco school.
He took Hoffman, as well as Emily O’neil, communications adviser for the Arizona Department of Education and Cochise County Superintendent of Schools Jacqui Clay, through the campus, introducing them to teachers, staff and students.
Stepping into a classroom of wide-eyed second-graders with the entourage of visitors, the children listened quietly while Mayclin introduced Hoffman as the person “in charge of all the schools in Arizona.”
He told the youngsters that “Superintendent Hoffman was there to meet the wonderful students and teachers of Naco School,” and would answer any questions they may have.
While moving from one area of the campus to the next, Mayclin talked about some of the more unique challenges faced by Naco School, a kindergarten- through eighth-grade campus with an enrollment of about 320 students.
“Because of our close proximity to the border, a large percentage of our students do not speak English when they start school as kindergarteners,” said Mayclin, who started as Naco Elementary School Superintendent July 2019 after he and his wife relocated to Arizona from South Dakota.
“At the start of the 2019 school year, we had 41 kindergarteners, and only three of them spoke English,” he said.
Between 80 and 90 percent of the parents speak Spanish only, requiring paraprofessionals to serve as interpreters during parent-teacher conferences.
“We have four or five paraprofessionals that interpret for us because of this unique language barrier,” Mayclin said while conducting the tour.
The border wall between the U.S. and Mexico looms in plain view from a “strategically placed playground” in the center of the campus.
“I’m amazed by how close the wall is to the school,” Hoffman said. “I knew Naco School was very close to the border, but I didn’t expect the wall to be so visible.”
As the group gazed out toward the border, Mayclin said that 55 percent of the school’s students are ELL (English Language Learners).
“So we face significant language struggles here,” he said. When Mayclin arrived at Naco School, Spanish-speaking children and English-speaking children were separated into two different classes.
“I was shocked by that arrangement,” he said.
After reaching out to the state Department of Education for guidance, he learned it would be within the state’s policies to integrate the two classrooms, which is what they did.
“This year, the Spanish-speaking children are integrated with their English-speaking peers as role models, which has been a positive move for our Spanish-speaking children.”
Mayclin said that Superintendent Hoffman’s visit was a wonderful experience for the school.
“We want to show everyone in the state what a great group of kids and what a great staff we have here at Naco School, so when we had that opportunity to host Superintendent Hoffman, it was a special time for us. It showed the students and staff that she cared enough to come here from Phoenix to see a small school on the border and see the challenges that border schools face. And she saw the positive things that we’re doing at our little school.”
Positives, challenges
Mayclin’s tour included a telling moment where first-graders wrote messages on a Martin Luther King wall, where they were asked to fill in their own dream in “I Have a Dream...”
Of 30 first-graders, 27 of them wrote such somber messages as “to stop the killing; that there is no more shooting; no robbers;” and “people need to listen to us.”
“Remember, these are first-graders writing these messages,” Mayclin said. “I think they speak volumes about life on the border.”
As he pushes forward with his position in Naco, Mayclin told Superintendent Hoffman about his “wish list” for the school.
“We desperately need a preschool class here,” he said. “Getting these kids in a preschool would help so much with the language struggles we’re experiencing.
“We need a counselor. I think the messages you see on the Martin Luther King wall speak to that. School safety is always a concern, so I would like to be able to have a campus SRO (School Resource Officer).”
While the school has its share of challenges, Mayclin is quick to point to the positives.
“I’m surrounded with an amazing staff and educational team, and we’re working together to help our school improve as we try to turn things.
“Along with great people to work with, the community is very supportive and we have some really neat kids, so I have a lot to be grateful for,” he said. “I’ve enjoyed my time at Naco and we’re all working towards raising our school rating next year from a D, which is one of our priorities.”
He also noted that Superintendent Hoffman’s visit was a fantastic experience for the entire school.
“It was good that she came here and saw some of the challenges border schools like ours face,” he said.
After Naco Elementary School District, Hoffman toured schools in Bisbee Unified School District where she stopped at Greenway Elementary School, Lowell Middle School and Bisbee High School.
The day cumulated with a dinner at the Longhorn Restaurant in Tombstone where Clay and 11 school superintendents from around Cochise County gathered for dinner.
“Kathy Hoffman was coming to Cochise County for the Innovations in Education Conference on Friday because she was one of our speakers,” Clay said. “I invited her to come a day early so she could visit our border school at Naco and schools in Bisbee Unified School District. I thought it would be good for her to see first-hand how amazing our teachers and students are.”
Bisbee Unified School District Superintendent Tom Woody said the teachers and students were very appreciative of Hoffman’s visit.
“Our middle and high school students led the school tours and answered her questions, and they did a great job,” Woody said. “I think Superintendent Hoffman walked away knowing that we’re very committed to our students and academics and the different programs that we have here. The fact that she took time out of her busy schedule to visit our schools and answer questions meant a lot to all of us, especially the students.”