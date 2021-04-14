The Arizona Supreme Court has agreed to review a decision issued by a lower court regarding a lawsuit that a citizen filed against two current Cochise County Supervisors and a former one.
Sierra Vista resident David Welch sued the Board of Supervisors in February 2019 after current supervisors Ann English and Peggy Judd appointed the third member of the board — Pat Call — as justice of the peace for the Sierra Vista Justice Court.
Welch claims the appointment violated state open meeting laws and that Call transgressed the state’s conflict of interest law leading up to the vote. Welch’s complaint also claims Call participated in a discussion earlier in the Board of Supervisors’ meeting to forego an application process for filling the vacancy, and then participated in a non-public executive session prior to English making the motion to appoint him to the position.
The Board of Supervisors filed for dismissal of Welch’s complaint in March 2019, arguing, among other things, that a citizen doesn’t have standing to bring the court action challenging Call’s appointment, the alleged violations of the state’s conflict of interest law don’t apply to the Call matter, and Welch’s complaint requested relief the judge could not grant.
In April 2019, Greenlee County Superior Court Judge Monica Stauffer dismissed Welch’s four-count lawsuit. She heard the case at the request of Cochise County court officials who wanted to avoid the appearance of a conflict of interest.
It was Stauffer’s ruling that the Arizona Court of Appeals responded to, and remanded Welch’s case back to her court with their ruling.
“We reverse the trial court’s ruling dismissing Welch’s claims subject to the qualifications described in this decision, and remand for further proceedings consistent herewith,” the Arizona Court of Appeals ruling issued on Oct. 9 says.
“Welch contends the court erred in concluding he lacked standing and had failed to state claims on which relief could be granted. Because Welch has standing as a taxpayer and has sufficiently pleaded violations of Arizona’s open-meeting and conflict-of-interest statutes, we reverse,” the court wrote.
In November, the county supervisors asked the Arizona Supreme Court to review the ruling issued by the Arizona Court of Appeals.
On Wednesday, the Supreme Court agreed. The state's highest court will hold oral arguments on the matter after attorneys representing Welch and the Cochise County supervisors file supplemental briefs.
Aaron Nash, a spokesman for the Arizona Supreme Court, said once the briefs are filed in late May oral arguments would be scheduled.