On June 27 a fast-moving wildfire threatened Buffalo Corral riding stable on Fort Huachuca, forcing horses to be evacuated from the facility.
Text messages about the potential need to evacuate during the Western Hemp Fire were sent around 9:15 that morning to members of B Troop, 4th U.S. Cavalry Regiment (Memorial), as well as to people with privately owned horses boarded at the corral and to employees of Buffalo Corral riding stable.
“All of our troopers are volunteers and were contacted by a text message about the fire,” said B Troop Commander Ashley Mount. “The troopers who were available responded and immediately prepared for evacuation.”
As the fire moved closer to the corral, B Troop’s nine horses were moved to Brock (baseball) Field on Fort Huachuca, along with provisions for the horses and miscellaneous equipment. Troopers also assisted the owners of a couple of privately-owned horses that needed to be moved off Buffalo Corral and then helped with the riding stable’s horses.
During the area’s hot, dry fire season, B Troop keeps 10 five-gallon water jugs filled with water and loaded in a horse trailer, along with about 48 hours worth of hay in the event of an emergency evacuation, Mount said.
“We also give the horses a product called GastroGard, which helps prevent ulcers when horses are subjected to stressful situations such as this,” she added.
While the horses were a priority, troopers also packed gear, historical uniforms, 1880s-era McClellan saddles, a cannon and miscellaneous equipment and moved those items to Brock Field where the horses were relocated.
“We actually have 69 1889 (replica) McClellan saddles and all the gear that goes with those saddles,” Mount said. “We packed Colt single-action rifles and trapdoor carbines, which are replicas of 1873-model weapons that are designed to look authentic with the uniforms and time-period we represent,” she added. “All of those items are pretty irreplaceable.”
While tracking the evacuation through updates from his team on the ground, Nicholas Minecci, public affairs officer, Raymond W. Bliss Army Health Center, applauded the evacuation, describing it as “efficient and impressive.”
“The team communicated so well and managed to get everything packed, loaded and moved quickly, with horses as the top priority,” Minecci said. “It shows something about the maturity and engrained team work of doing what needs to be done, taking the initiative and working well together.”
As an all-volunteer horse detachment, B Troop draws its members from different branches of the military, including active duty, reserve and retired military personnel. Department of Defense civilians employed at Fort Huachuca and military family members 18 years of age and older also can be members.
“We have Army, Navy and Marines involved, and all are volunteers with day jobs," said Mount. “The evacuation said a lot about our command and the love it has for B Troop. Personnel were allowed to leave their jobs and go take care of the horses and equipment when we had to evacuate.”
This year marks the 50th anniversary of B Troop, which was celebrated on Saturday with a morning ceremony on Brown Field and banquet that evening.
Organized in 1973 as a U.S. Army mounted ceremonial unit, B Troop’s mission is to promote the heritage and traditions of the Army’s mission in the Southwest during the Indian Wars. Through public appearances at social, cultural and historic activities, members are uniformed, equipped and armed in accordance with U.S. Cavalry standards of the 1880s, Mount said. There is a ladies auxiliary that supports B Troop by participating in parades while riding sidesaddle in period-authentic clothing. An artillery section, K Battery, also supports the unit by operating an 1840 mountain howitzer at ceremonies and public events.
All B Troop horses are government owned.
“We’re always looking for good horses that would meet the B Troop mission, following quartermaster guidelines,” Mount said. “We want horses that are at least 15 hands tall, a solid, dark color — dark browns and blacks — and healthy, sane and sound horses.”