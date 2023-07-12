On June 27 a fast-moving wildfire threatened Buffalo Corral riding stable on Fort Huachuca, forcing horses to be evacuated from the facility.

Text messages about the potential need to evacuate during the Western Hemp Fire were sent around 9:15 that morning to members of B Troop, 4th U.S. Cavalry Regiment (Memorial), as well as to people with privately owned horses boarded at the corral and to employees of Buffalo Corral riding stable.

