SIERRA VISTA — After 20 years in development, NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST or Webb) is set to launch Dec. 18, 2021. It will lift off atop an Ariane 5 rocket from the European Space Agency’s spaceport in French Guiana and make a 30-day trip to the L2 Lagrange Point, a million miles from Earth where it will reside for its 5–10 year science mission.
During that month-long trip to L2, it will unfold like a piece of origami to configure its huge segmented mirror and deploy a giant sun shield the size of a tennis court. Webb is the successor to the Hubble Space Telescope, and it will continue the science that Hubble has pioneered.
Webb is bigger and even more capable than its predecessor; its mirror has six times the light grasp of Hubble and its instruments will work at longer wavelengths. It will be able to see farther, reaching back in time to witness the birth of the first stars and the assembly of the first galaxies. Because it works at infrared wavelengths, it will be able to pierce the dust that obscures the birthplace of stars and planets. And, it will give astronomers a remarkable tool for analyzing the atmospheres of extra solar planets to look for the signature of life on those distant worlds. It will fundamentally change our understanding of the universe!
The Patterson Observatory, in collaboration with the Henry F. Hauser Museum, was selected by NASA to host events to commemorate Webb’s launch. Throughout the month of October, events and displays in and around Sierra Vista will celebrate the Webb Telescope. There will be multi-site displays all month at several city facilities, each with its own Webb-related theme, and more than a dozen events.
As part of the month-long celebration, the Huachuca Astronomy Club will provide telescopes and volunteers for a public star party to be held at Veterans Memorial Park Friday, Oct. 15 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the southeast corner of the park. They’ll have a number of telescopes available to share views of the moon and the planets. Jupiter and Saturn will be well placed for observation.
On Friday, October 22, the Huachuca Astronomy Club will present a talk by Dr. George Rieke at its monthly meeting in the student union building at Cochise College, 901 N. Colombo Ave. He will discuss the U of A’s considerable role in the James Webb Space Telescope and the JWST’s expected contribution to astronomy. Dr. Rieke is a pioneer in infrared astronomy and the team leader for Webb’s Mid-Infrared Imager instrument (MIRI). The U of A has a large part in Webb’s Near Infrared Camera (NirCam) as well. Marcia Rieke, also at the U of A, is the principal investigator on that instrument.
The main event at the Patterson Observatory in celebration of the Webb Telescope will be Saturday, Oct. 23. Doors will open at 9 a.m. for this free event. A morning session will feature a display of NASA artifacts, a demonstration of an infrared camera, a virtual reality tour of the universe using VR helmets, a meteorite display and a close look at a detailed model of the JWST.
The afternoon session will include a “Build your own Webb” activity, where an experienced model maker will guide guests in constructing a paper model of the spacecraft. At 3 p.m., we will have a talk by u of A's Dr. Kate Su. And finally, at 4:15 p.m., there will be a Spanish language presentation on the Webb. Weather permitting, there will be solar observing all day as well.
The Patterson Observatory is located on the U of A campus in Sierra Vista at 1140 N. Columbo Ave. It is owned by the University South Foundation and operated by members of the Huachuca Astronomy Club.
The James Webb Space Telescope is a joint mission of NASA, the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA). It is named for James Webb who was NASA administrator from 1961 to 1968. Northrop Grumman is the prime contractor under contract to the NASA Goddard Spaceflight Center. Ball Aerospace Technologies produced the 18-segment mirror. Over 1,200 engineers and scientists from 14 countries and 28 states have contributed to its design and manufacture.
K-12 students will be able to earn prizes for attending three or more community events. They can download their “passport to the Stars” here: https://etx.asu.edu/webb/jwst-az-passport-to-the-stars/ and scan the QR code at each event they attend to reveal a special password. Visit https://www.universitysouthfoundation.com/community-events for a list of all the Sierra Vista community events planned to celebrate the Webb telescope.
Submitted by Ted Forte