BISBEE — In just a few days, Cochise County voters will receive ballots in the mail asking for their vote on a half-cent sales increase to pay for a much needed new jail.
Ballots mailed to voters Wednesday must be dropped in the U.S. mail no later than Wednesday, May 10, to get them to the elections department on time to be counted.
Drop box locations are at the county offices in Bisbee, Sierra Vista, Benson, Douglas and Willcox. From 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on May 16 people may still place their ballots in those drop boxes for pickup.
When returning the ballots to the county, be sure to follow all the instructions and, most importantly, sign the ballot envelope.
The Cochise County jail is 40 years old and significantly outdated. It faces safety concerns, power capacity issues, plumbing problems, technological problems and other costly repairs. It was designed to house 168 prisoners, but over the years it has been modified to hold as many as 302 inmates.
Last year, a committee was appointed by the county Board of Supervisors and represented all areas of the county. After a series of public meetings to review the problems and a visit to tour the jail on Judd Drive in Bisbee, they determined there was a need for the new jail and advised the county to put the matter of the half-cent sales tax increase to the voters.
County Supervisor Peggy Judd provided her thoughts on the proposed jail district for her constituents.
“All future decisions will be made publicly and with much input through community updates and planning meetings. It will be similar to special districts in your own communities.
“The tax for 25 years in not just to build the jail. It will be of sufficient size and design, including medical and mental health facilities to address various needs of our community. This will require more staff, supplies and ongoing support to operate to this federally required standard.
“Built into that general jail funding is the ability to pay back a very large loan, of undetermined amount, due to uncertainty created by rising material costs and other effects of inflation. The payback ability and the slightly expanded operation costs are not firm numbers and won’t be even if we delay the election. What we can predict is cost to build will just get higher the longer we wait.
“I have kept in close contact with Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels and it appears the only location considered is in Bisbee. In fact, it will be adjacent to the old jail property and it was the first location proposed.
“A consultant was hired to present a possible design, location and proposal to help decide what our best and first step forward would be. We used a consultant that has done this for other county jail districts in the state. His suggestions and findings have been tried and proved successful in our neighboring counties. We are now seeking to fund is the first step.
“We have to replace the current jail. That is easy to see. The need is urgent and putting it off could mean a federal crackdown and many sacrifices in our county services and other means of finance which could be even less favorable to our citizens.
“The Feds will swoop in and force us to build quickly and what they want. This has been a long thought out process and the decision to move forward led to forming the Jail District and continue with designs and momentum that has already been created. Local control, initiated quickly, would give a more desirable and suitable result.”