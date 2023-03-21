SIERRA VISTA — The jitters may still be there, but investors and depositors — many with their nest eggs parked in Cochise County financial institutions — can hopefully come up for a little air.
A banking crisis that at times seemed close to morphing into a full-blown financial meltdown after the 16th largest bank in the United States was shut down by federal regulators March 10 — and threw a lightning bolt of panic into the heart of the financial world — seems to have been bandaged enough to hold down the fort.
At least for now.
But the turbulence fueled by Silicon Valley Bank's stunning 48-hour collapse just as the economic recovery seemed to be gaining momentum has sent a direct message to bank customers locally and across the country.
How really safe is my bank or credit union, and more importantly, how secure is my money?
American Southwest Credit Union CEO/President Jay Williamson says not only are customers' money safe in their local banks, ASCU and other community banks in Cochise County have done better due diligence than SVB did with its long-term and sketchy investments. He and other financial analysts say the current chaos for banks looks nowhere near as bad as the 2007-08 financial crisis that ruined the global economy.
“I don’t think this is systemic,” said Williamson, whose not-for-profit credit union is owned by its members. “There were 157 bank failures in 2010. You’ve only seen three to this point, and they were banks with high concentrations. Those banks were much different than 90% of the community banks and credit unions in America. I don’t know that this event is over, but I’ll be shocked if this is another 2008-2010 event.”
While stock markets around the world churned as worries rose following the second- and third-largest U.S. bank failures in history, locally there were no crippling run-on-the-banks outside of the one staged at SVB.
“They had $42 billion in deposits leave in one day,” said Williamson, who attributes it to a social media-driven run-on-the-bank the industry had never seen before. “No financial Institution could survive this event. They had a large concentration of deposits in an industry and a large amount of uninsured deposits. The best banking practices, sound management, and all the regulations in the world can’t stop a bank from failing when $42 billion leave in a day.
“Why couldn’t the same thing happen to us? It’s unlikely because that would mean 20,000-plus members would all have to decide on one day to all come in and withdraw funds, which is unlikely. ASCU is primarily a consumer credit union, and we have more capital than uninsured deposits. Most members are under $250,000 in deposits and fully insured so they shouldn’t be worried and therefore, shouldn’t cause a run on us.”
Why did SVB collapse?
It happened for multiple reasons, including a lack of diversification and plowing billions into what looked like safe government bonds in an era of near-zero interest. But when the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates to offset inflation, those bonds suddenly weren’t so safe.
It created a classic bank run, and customers began withdrawing their deposits due to fears of the bank's solvency.
“The bonds they bought were safe, just too long in duration,” said Williamson. “Because they had a long duration, they lost more value faster. They may have had some riskier bonds, I’m not sure. Because we are owned by any and all members, credit unions are very limited on what we can invest in.
“We manage our investments to maximize liquidity and not earnings and have a very short duration of investment portfolio. Every financial institution that invested in any type of bonds has some unrealized losses on their balance sheet. We have strong enough cash flow and short enough duration that we won’t have to sell any bonds that are at less than par value before they mature so we shouldn’t ever have any losses.”
After years of enjoying historically easy conditions, banks are now getting a shock from those higher interest rates by the Federal Reserve and other central banks.
That shock has ripple-affected its way into local depositors, who have felt comfortable and confident that their banks were a safe place to store their money.
For many, it's a point-blank wakeup call: Why couldn't something like that happen here?
“It should be a wake up call to bank local,” said Williamson. “You are seeing some of these big banks that forgot about the basics and are having difficulties. They were doing things your community banks and credit unions aren’t doing. They forgot about having diversity and were dealing in venture capital and crypto.
“Community Banks and credit unions by and large don’t do those things. Over 75% of our loans and deposits are to and from consumers. These are you, your neighbors, friends, and family. The other 25% is to smaller businesses that you know and love. Some you might even own. We have no ties at all to cryptocurrency.”
Although Williamson and other financial analysts say the current chaos looks nowhere near as bad as the 2007-08 financial crisis, the troubles still feed into concerns about a recession because problems for banks could mean problems for smaller and midsized companies getting the loans they need to grow.
Is your money safe?
Each deposit account owner is insured up to $250,000, and if you have a joint account with your spouse, your money will be insured up to $500,000. If you bank through a federally-insured credit union like ASCU, your deposits are insured at least up to $250,000 by the National Credit Union Administration, which, like the FDIC, is backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government.
But there’s an ellipsis to how safe it really is. That’s because the government took away the Federal Reserve’s ability to issue a blanket guarantee of all deposits in the system. If there's a systemic emergency, the central bank along with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and the Treasury Department now have the power to guarantee deposits bank-by-bank.
Money, which makes the world go around, also has the elasticity to take it up, down and sideways in great volatile swings.
Which is what it did March 10.
Can we feel somewhat at ease about our money and our banks?
“From what I’ve seen, I think the health of the banking industry is pretty good,” said Williamson. “The three biggest players seem to have strong financials, and the community banks and credit unions do, too. Rising interest rates have put pressure on the industry, and you are seeing those with weaknesses break.
“This is very similar to (the movie) ‘It’s a Wonderful Life.’ If people don’t panic, things should be fine. Time heals all wounds. Time allows everyone to make adjustments, but if people panic it only causes more problems and causes them faster. There shouldn’t be an issue unless we all cause one.”