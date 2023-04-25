BISBEE — Some speaking at the Cochise County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday said a La Paz County elections director who was hired to run the Cochise elections department could not be trusted.
Supervisors Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby approved Bob Bartelsmeyer, who has voiced concerns that the 2020 presidential election was stolen, as the new county elections director. Supervisor Ann English had concerns about his ability to handle an election in a nonpartisan manner and voted against his hiring.
As the start of the discussion on the hiring, English said 31 people called in to oppose the employment of Bartelsmeyer. There was one call in favor.
English asked why approve a candidate who asked that his former employers not be contacted about his employment with La Paz County and Dona County, New Mexico.
“Isn’t that a red flag?” she asked.
County Recorder David Stevens said it was not. Three candidates had submitted applications, but he believed only Bartelsmeyer was experienced enough to handle the job.
English also questioned why she was not contacted or provided information on Bartelsmeyer’s background prior to the meeting.
Judd said she found out who it was when she was contacted by a news outlet.
Crosby restated his election mantra that he believes the lack of certification of the county’s machines and lack of security for chain of custody of the ballots was a problem that “everyone should be concerned about.”
A number of county residents offered their concerns over the hiring of Bartelsmeyer due to his comments on social media of stolen elections such as “You will never convince me that the election wasn’t stolen!!” from May 8, 2021, and another “History is repeating itself. Everything the Dems are doing was done in Germany before Hitler took over,” on March 24, 2021.
Sierra Vista resident Jeff Sturges stated, “After learning who Bob Bartelsmeyer is and what he has done, my first statement about the board of supervisors’ voting on hiring him to replace our previous elections director, Lisa Marra, would normally be ‘You’ve got to be kidding!’ Yet, after all the chaos and embarrassment brought to Cochise County by Supervisors Tom Crosby and Peggy Judd, along with Recorder David Stevens, how could anyone be surprised by their determination to hire this nut job?
“Think about it. Our elections director would be responsible for upholding Cochise County election integrity when he maligned the integrity of hundreds if not thousands of election directors across the nation who assured their voters that they had correctly counted the votes of their voters.”
He went on to say Bartelsmeyer spread false claims about election equipment manufacturer Dominion Voting Systems, the company that just won $787.5 million in a defamation lawsuit.
Portal resident Alison Morse was “vehemently” opposed to Bartelsmeyer’s appointment and stated, “Why would we hire a man who abandoned his former post as slections director in Dona Ana County, New Mexico, after just eight months of employment and right before a primary election? Now he is willing to ditch his current job as elections director in La Paz County after just one year of employment there? Perhaps it won’t be long before Mr. Bartelsmeyer moves on to an even larger county — such as Pinal or Maricopa — leaving us in the lurch before an upcoming election, as he has done in the past.
“The strongly partisan and false narrative that Mr. Bartelsmeyer spreads on social media is neither professional nor appropriate for a person entrusted to perform fair and secure elections in an unbiased, non-partisan manner.”
“It should be clear by now that folks like Bob Bartelsmeyer, Tom Crosby, Peggy Judd and David Stevens, who repeat these disproven lies and debunked theories, have no place in county government and there are very real consequences when they are publicly and unabashedly promoted.”
Al Anderson of Bisbee also objected to his hiring based on his false election statements on social media. He said former elections director Lisa Marra was a Republican who conducted county elections in a non-partisan manner. He noted that the former Attorney General, Mark Brnovich, and staff spent 10,000 hours pouring over claims the 2020 and 2022 elections were stolen and found there was no evidence to prove any of those claims.
He said, "It is one thing for a person who holds a non–partisan government job to have an opinion but to spread lies widely on social media knowing that it will only fuel doubts about our otherwise trustworthy democratic voting process shows a lack of good judgement.
"It is also irresponsible for this board of supervisors to hire this candidate knowing full well of his inappropriate character in instigating civil unrest.
“All the voters are tired of election deniers. We want to go back to a functional system.”
David Penrose, from Bisbee, told Judd and Crosby flat out, “The Democrats mistrust what you’re doing hiring someone who was a supporter” of the 2020 elections claims.
Bartelsmeyer noted he was a private citizen from 2016 to 2021 when he made those comments and did nothing wrong as he “had the right to express my opinions."
They also questioned his lack of a college degree, which is a requirement for the job. According to his application, Bartelsmeyer attended Oral Roberts University and studied history-political science from 1975 to 1977, but earned no degree. He then attended Missouri State University from 1978 to 1983 majoring in agri-business, but, again, did not earn a degree. He said he accumulated 144 hours.
He also stated he did not possess an Arizona Election Officer Certification, another requirement for the job.
He left the question on his application blank in response to the question “How did you find out about the job?”
He said during he knew Lisa Marra and she helped with some issues he had, but he did not go into any detail.
He added, ”I want things right. I want to be honest and fair in every election.”
He claimed the tabulation machines were over 99% accurate, but a hand count is needed to verify the results.
“I want to stress, I am qualified for this position. Is 30 years in government service not experience?”
Bartelsmeyer background
Bartelsmeyer was with the La Paz County election department as the director and deputy clerk since April of last year. He stated on his application he was leaving for a “larger salary and county.”
He served as the elections director for Dona County from August 2009 to June 2010.
From September 2007 to May 2009 he was the absentee ballot coordinator in Palm Beach, Florida. He stated he left the state because the elections director was leaving.
From April 2003 to December 2004 he was the voter registration supervisor for Mohave County, but had to leave the position due to family illness.
He was the county clerk and election authority in Lawrence County, Missouri, from January 1979 to February 2002.
This year he was named to the International Association of Government Officials Board of Directors as the Arizona Delegation Director. iGO provides professional training, networking and leadership development for election officials, clerks and recorders. It offers members "opportunities to exchange ideas, elevate standards through education, encourage legislative awareness, develop efficient ways to serve the public and promote the ethics of public service internationally," according to the website.