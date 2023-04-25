BISBEE —  Some speaking at the Cochise County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday said a La Paz County elections director who was hired to run the Cochise elections department could not be trusted.

Supervisors Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby approved Bob Bartelsmeyer, who has voiced concerns that the 2020 presidential election was stolen, as the new county elections director. Supervisor Ann English had concerns about his ability to handle an election in a nonpartisan manner and voted against his hiring.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?