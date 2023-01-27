Standing before a packed Our Lady of the Lourdes Catholic Church, Marc DesMarias affectionately opened his grandfather’s eulogy with a reference about his rather small stature.

“My grandfather was five-sixish in his prime and wore a size 6½ shoe. Despite his small stature, to me and the people who knew him, my grandfather was a large man — he might as well have been 10 feet tall,” said DesMarias as he choked back tears through the emotional eulogy dedicated to his grandfather, Paul Kerchum.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?