BISBEE — As plans get under way for the development of a new commercial port of entry west of Douglas, Cochise County is hoping to bring new life to the Bisbee-Douglas International Airport through a few upgrades in the hope of attracting more business.
BDI was built between 1941 and 1943 and used as a bomber training airfield during World War II. In 1949, the U.S. government gave the airport to Cochise County for use as a regional air transportation center. The airport is included in the Federal Aviation Administration's National Plan of Integrated Airport Systems, which categorizes it as a general aviation facility.
Some notable tenants at the facility include the U.S. Fire Service, Arizona State Forestry Division, Northrup Grumman and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service.
It also houses a crematorium and Master Aircraft Services Inc., an aircraft painting business that works on planes and small jets. Owner Gus Haussler has renovated one of the hangars for the paint shop and will soon begin work on another small building, said Russell Stewart, BDI fixed base operator.
Dan Coxworth oversees the airport under his role as county Development Services director. While funding from the Federal Aviation Administration helps cover the two runways and taxiways, lighting and other airport needs, the buildings are the sole responsibility of the county and renovations have been slow going due to funding.
“The county funded the BDI terminal remodel to provide quality revenue–generating tenant space, improved airport manager space and a modern pilots lounge,” said Coxworth. “We will improve the signage at the terminal building and entrance to the airport. The automated weather observing system located at the airport is up and running again, providing weather information to pilots using the airport and Southeast Arizona.”
Earlier this year work began on the terminal building and it is nearing completion. The original wood paneling has been refreshed and soon the old photographs that use to hang on the walls will again be displayed.
It was a long awaited project and Coxworth is happy to get it off the to-do list. He is waiting on a new sign for the airstrip side of the terminal before he holds an open house to show off the new digs.
The building had asbestos in it, which had to be removed, and extensive work was done throughout to make the terminal a more pleasant experience. Pilots will have a waiting area to relax while their customers handle business. Companies will have the opportunity to lease small office spaces in an expansive room and there are other offices already spoken for, Coxworth said.
One of the best parts of the renovations was the exposure of west windows, which add to the scenic view of the Mule Mountains, the high desert and spacious blue skies.
One other large project is on the horizon as Coxworth plans to renovate another hangar for indoor small plane shelters. It will take a lot of money to renovate it as many windows are broken, offices need work, utilities need to be brought up to code and hangar doors need repair to work properly. It also is home to a number of barn owls who nest in the rafters and raise their young. They will be displaced, but there are other empty buildings they could call home.
BDI supports various general aviation and air cargo activities, many of which are due to its proximity to the U.S./Mexico border, noted Coxworth. Recently, the airport experienced an uptick in business and corporate jet activity associated with border wall construction.
The airport also supports air cargo shipments for goods imported from Mexico, he said. Additionally, flight schools based throughout southern and central Arizona frequently utilize BDI to conduct touch–and–go operations.
It supports military training and prisoner transports, as it is located adjacent to the Arizona State Prison Complex-Douglas.
The U.S. Forest Service operates a seasonal firefighting base at BDI, and air ambulance operators provide emergency medical evacuations for residents and visitors.
The Cochise County Airport in Willcox also is seeing some improvement as the area’s wineries and other businesses draw visitors, Coxworth said. Both airports are FAA–entitled facilities that provide $300,000 annually for modernization and safety improvements to the airfields.
Projects there include resurfacing the taxiway and runway, the installation of an AWOS, the installation of a precision approach path indicator, and terminal building and hangar upgrades.
Willcox Aviation LLC, is the new fixed base operator at the airport and will oversee the daily operations, said Coxworth.
“Owned by Mike Wear, Willcox Aviation was selected because of its proposal to invest in the airport and grow aviation activities,” he noted.
The airport supports general aviation, military operations and industry in the area, including Riverstone Dairy, marijuana growing farms and Indy Motor Sports, he said.
“The positive momentum will continue as the Board of Supervisors is committed to modernizing the two county airports to support the general aviation community, military training operations, support of local businesses that rely on the airport and economic development in Cochise County,” said Coxworth.
