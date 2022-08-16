Two individuals along with two firefighters who responded to the scene were attacked by a swarm of killer bees around noon on Monday, Aug. 15, in eastern Cochise County.
Two men were demolishing a building in Sunsites and had disturbed a bee hive, and in doing so, prompted the hive to attack.
"A young man was able to run and get help while being chased and attacked by hundreds, if not thousands of bees," said Damian Austin, captain paramedic of the Sunsites Pearce Fire District. "The older gentleman ultimately collapsed and kept getting attacked by thousands."
Firefighters Austin and Amber Abbott reported to the scene shortly after and were stung multiple times by the killer bees.
Austin said one of the individuals was attacked by what he described as thousands of killer bees and later became unresponsive. One of the individuals in critical condition was taken to Northern Cochise Community Hospital and later transported to a hospital in Tucson.
SPFD Fire Chief Levi Garner said there's been 15 killer bee attacks in the last couple of weeks in Cochise County.
"Typically when we respond to these, we do have personal protective clothing that we have available to us," he said. "A lot of times we try to bring a firetruck with us if personnel allows to spray the bees and keep them down. Being so remote and so short on staff as everybody is these days, it's hard to get all of the resources we need at once."
Sore the day after the stinging incident, Austin said he experienced multiple side effects including being lightheaded and nauseated. Despite injuries, Austin and Amber were not admitted to the hospital.
Austin said he spoke with poison control and received information that one of the two patients who experienced the bee stings beat the record for having a high number of stings and yet remaining alive.
SFPD posted on Facebook on Tuesday, Aug. 16, describing details of the scene and stated, "The Sunsites-Pearce Fire District is thankful and proud to have such brave and dedicated members as part of our team. Without their quick thinking and action in the face of danger this incident would have had an immediate deadly outcome. A special thank you to Willcox Fire, Healthcare Innovation, CCSO and NCCH for their assistance with this emergency."
Bee incidents have been prevalent this year, with local expert Reed Booth recently telling the Herald/Review he was taking 10-15 calls daily to remove problem bees.
Anyone who may encounter bees should contact their local fire department or Booth at 520-227-5429.