Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Two individuals along with two firefighters who responded to the scene were attacked by a swarm of killer bees around noon on Monday, Aug. 15, in eastern Cochise County.

Two men were demolishing a building in Sunsites and had disturbed a bee hive, and in doing so, prompted the hive to attack. 

Tags