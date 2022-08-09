Purchase Access

A dozen bee stinging incidents have occurred throughout Cochise County in the last couple of weeks, including an incident in which two dogs were killed at a resident's home in Naco.

Late last week, legendary Killer Beer Guy Reed Booth had to make a visit to Bisbee High School's roof to remove a hive that was causing stinging incidents. 

