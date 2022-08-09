A dozen bee stinging incidents have occurred throughout Cochise County in the last couple of weeks, including an incident in which two dogs were killed at a resident's home in Naco.
Late last week, legendary Killer Beer Guy Reed Booth had to make a visit to Bisbee High School's roof to remove a hive that was causing stinging incidents.
Boothe said he receives 10-15 calls a day and said the aggression level of bees is off the charts this year.
"They're attacking in mass and aggressively," he said. "Sometimes for no known reason. It doesn't make any sense of what pissed them off."
He said the issue is with killer (Africanized) bees. Africanized bees are a cross between African and European bees. Brazil was looking to increase honey production and decided to cross breed the two species in the 1950s.
"When they cross bred they had no idea they were going to be so aggressive, but they are," Booth said.
"That's the difference between these guys and the nice bees," he said. "You can't trust them. You just don't know what they're going to do from one second to the next. But when they do it, it's deadly."
Booth said it's cyclical. There will be high numbers of hives and swarms, but a year after, the incident rate could go down 50%.
Booth has been a bee removal expert for longer than 25 years. Known as the Killer Bee Guy, he has gained popularity through TikTok and his YouTube channel showcasing his bee removals.
After a bad removal, Booth said he was once chased by bees for 4 miles.
"They are stinging totally in masse more than they ever used to," he said. "The average hive has 50,000 bees in it. The problem with the Africanization is, especially lately, they send out everyone. They send out everyone to defend the hive."
Boothe said if there are multiple hives on a property, the bees attack each other. If a worker bee visits another hive, it is purposely looking to steal honey from the neighbor.
"The attack pheromone is the same for all hives," he said. "Hives that are within 100 yards or something like that of each other, and one gets riled up, they all get riled up. And I call it world war bee.
"People, unfortunately are still so romantic about honey bees."
Booth has some words of caution.
"You've got to be really careful," he said. "Especially in Arizona because if you have an Africanized hive on your property, legally you have to have it removed."
In the spring of 2020, Booth experienced 78 days straight without a break and 60-80 phone calls regarding incidents. That year, Booth said four people died from killer bee stings.
"We have a lot of new folks moving into the county, as in thousands," he said. "They bring preconceived notions about honeybees, of course. These are not our grandfathers' honeybees. These are genetic hybrid and that's all that there is."
Booth stressed the importance of Cochise County residents never trying to remove hives by themselves.
"Don't try this at home," he said. "There's no DIY(do it yourself) on this s***."
Booth recommended calling an expert to have the bee hives removed. He no longer recommends relocation of the hives.
"They've always had this potential to be really aggressive," Booth said. "Now it's spiraled out of control where we go in assuming the worst with every hive now."
Booth said even after bees are removed, they leave smells or pheromones that will soak in the wood or concrete of the former hive location that will attract bees.
He's not the only one concerned about "world war bee."
"We've noticed from the past the bees for some reason every year keep getting more aggressive and more aggressive," said Jesse Morales, chief of the Naco Fire Department.
Morales was at the scene of the dogs attacked and killed by bees two weeks ago and says the fire department will receive four to five phone calls per month regarding bee situations.
Resident Gary Simonsen is 72 years old and is a general contractor. Two weeks ago, he was working on a property where he was stung at least 117 times. A shed on a property he works at in Hereford contained an active hive. Simonsen said that being from Montana, he is used to honeybees.
Simonsen attempted to demolish the shed with a skid steer on the property when thousands of bees began swarming all over him.
"I just stayed calm for a couple of seconds," he said. "That's what you did in Montana. They don't seem to bother you if you're calm. But these don't do that."
After being stung repetitively, Simonsen jumped off the machine and said he couldn't see his skin.
"I thought 'oh man, I'm going to die here,' " he said.
Simonsen jumped into his pickup truck and drove around trying to get rid of the bees. He managed to get to his wife at his home, 4 miles away, and asked her to take him to the emergency room. He said the doctor stopped counting stings after 117.
"It's way too dangerous to be around them," Simonsen said. The aggressiveness is crazy. Out of this world."