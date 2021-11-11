TOMBSTONE — The Bellamy Brothers, best known for their easy rolling ‘70s soft rock classic, “Let Your Love Flow” and ‘80’s hit “Redneck Girl,” will be in Tombstone Friday, Nov. 12, for a 7 p.m. concert at Old Tombstone Western Theme Park.
David and Howard Bellamy have had 20 No. 1 hits and sold 40 million albums. Touted as one of the most successful duos in country music during the ‘80s, The Bellamy Brothers have consistently climbed into the upper reaches of the Billboard country charts.
“I’m thrilled to be bringing them to Tombstone,” said Sherry Rudd, the event promoter. “We just saw them in Wickenburg and they did a great show. They’re really looking forward to coming to Tombstone and playing at our outdoor venue. Based on what we saw in Wickenburg, we’re expecting great energy for the outdoor venue.”
There will be a “Redneck Girl” contest, hosted at Puny John’s Barbecue, 11 S. Fourth St. from 4-6 p.m.
Gates for the concert open at 6 p.m.
“We’re expecting a beautiful night under the stars with great entertainment. The Bellamy Brothers have 20 No. 1 hits, more than any other country duo, and their songs are classics,” Rudd said.
While VIP seating is sold out, general admission tickets are still available. A limited number can be purchased at the door on a cash basis.