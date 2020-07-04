COCHISE COUNTY — By joining the ranks of the county’s dispatch communications center, an ambulance company will cut down its response time to 911 callers by about half, an official said.
On July 1, Healthcare Innovations, an ambulance company that’s been in Cochise County for more than two decades became the latest stakeholder to join the Southeast Arizona Communications Center, or SEACOM.
The partnership between the two entities — SEACOM celebrates its second anniversary on July 18 — will translate into a more efficient method of taking a 911 caller’s information and getting it to the paramedics and emergency medical technicians who respond to the person’s location, said Kevin Venos, director of the Benson-based concern.
“This is a fantastic transition,” Venos said in a phone interview. “This will cut our response time in half. We’ve been in discussions about this for two years.”
While there are several variables involved in response times depending on location, Venos said an example of a response time in the city would be about five minutes. By joining SEACOM, that response would be reduced to about three minutes, potentially saving lives in situations where every second can be the difference between life and death.
Venos explained that pre-SEACOM, a 911 call would be answered by one of six public safety answering points, or PSAPS — these are law enforcement agencies that answer a 911 call, such as Willcox Police or the Tombstone Marshal’s Office.
The process was delayed because the PSAP would then contact Healthcare Innovations and the paramedic or EMT would have to input all the information into a computer before they could “get in the truck and go,” Venos said.
Under the new partnership, the law enforcement agency or PSAP receiving the 911 call transfers it to SEACOM directly. With a “shared computer aided dispatch system that is accessed by Healthcare Innovations personnel, the SEACOM dispatcher can relay the call information while the ambulance is already enroute to the caller’s location,” said Carol Capas, spokeswoman for the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, one of two main stakeholders in SEACOM.
“Probably the largest time-saver is (our personnel not) having to input the information into the computer,” Venos said.
The ambulance company covers 3,300 square miles, including all of northern Cochise County from the Pima County line to the New Mexico border, a small portion of Pima County and mutual aid to Graham County, Venos said. The company receives an average of 400 calls a month.
SEACOM Director Allen Smith said the partnership with Healthcare Innovations has several benefits.
“The addition of HCI, which serves a significant portion of Cochise County, not only makes good business sense, but also makes a firm commitment to our communities and neighbors to help keep them safe,” Smith said.