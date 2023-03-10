The Benson Visitor Center dedicated part of a $73,000 grant toward producing a documentary that highlights Historic Highway 80, featuring Benson and three other communities along its route.

“We used $53,000 of our ‘Visit Arizona Initiative’ marketing grant to commission Brett Allen, executive producer of Official Best of America to create a 30-minute documentary about Highway 80 and tourist destinations from Benson to Douglas," said Kathy Lara of the Benson Visitor Center. “Brett is based out of Sierra Vista and has produced an amazing documentary of Highway 80’s route through Cochise County, which he recently released. He showcased tourist attractions in Benson, Tombstone, Bisbee and Douglas, including RV parks, restaurants and hotels.”

