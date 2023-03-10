Brett Allen, left, executive producer of Official Best of America and Bob Nilson, Benson Visitor Center tourism supervisor, watch a recently released Historic Highway 80 documentary created by Allen. The documentary promotes tourism in the Cochise County communities of Benson, Tombstone, Bisbee and Douglas, all located along Highway 80.
Sierra Vista resident Brett Allen, executive producer of Official Best of America, was commissioned by the Benson Visitor Center to produce a Historic Highway 80 documentary with funding the visitor center received through a Visit Arizona Initiative marketing grant.
The Benson Visitor Center dedicated part of a $73,000 grant toward producing a documentary that highlights Historic Highway 80, featuring Benson and three other communities along its route.
“We used $53,000 of our ‘Visit Arizona Initiative’ marketing grant to commission Brett Allen, executive producer of Official Best of America to create a 30-minute documentary about Highway 80 and tourist destinations from Benson to Douglas," said Kathy Lara of the Benson Visitor Center. “Brett is based out of Sierra Vista and has produced an amazing documentary of Highway 80’s route through Cochise County, which he recently released. He showcased tourist attractions in Benson, Tombstone, Bisbee and Douglas, including RV parks, restaurants and hotels.”
Official Best of America produces programming that highlights U.S. destinations and stories.
The documentary, which will be featured on two Tucson TV stations — KOLD and KGUN9 — starting Sunday can be accessed through the Benson Visitor Center Facebook page.
“The grant funding that we used for the documentary also includes air time, so we chose the two Tucson television stations,” said Lara. “It will be airing on alternating weekends until the funding runs out.”
Bob Nilson, tourism supervisor of the Benson Visitor Center, said Allen came highly recommended by Mark Schmidt of the Small Business Development Center, Cochise College.
“Official Best of America has produced over 100 half-hour travel TV documentaries throughout the country,” Allen said. “Some of those states include Arizona, Texas and Hawaii. I’m based out of Arizona, but we have staff members across the country.”
Allen said that producing the documentary provided him an opportunity to develop deeper connections with Cochise County communities.
“It allowed me to discover the incredible diversity that Cochise County offers,” he said. “Not only its historic diversity, but the people, culture and variety of talents that are found here.”
Allen said he is grateful to the Benson Visitor Center for choosing local talent to produce the documentary.
“It’s been a true honor for me to do this project here in my home county,” he said. “I’m so impressed by Bob Nilson and Kathy Lara at the Benson Visitor Center and their vast knowledge of this area. They’re spending this grant money to promote all the communities along Highway 80 which reflects the true spirit of tourism in our county. When it comes to tourism and connecting with visitors, their enthusiasm is contagious.”
