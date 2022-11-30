An offshoot of Better Bucks — the program that offers vouchers to those in need to purchase goods and services — is expected to launch another opportunity in January that will provide work for Sierra Vista’s homeless.
The new program, aptly called Better Work-a Program of Better Bucks, will provide day labor jobs for the homeless that would pay cash at the end of the day, as well as a shower and a hot meal, said Scott Borgstadt, a Better Bucks board member and a corporal in the Sierra Vista Police Department.
The program will offer the homeless a chance to work in a day-labor style capacity that could lead to a full-time or part-time job, Borgstadt said.
“I thought this might be a good extension of our Better Bucks program,” Borgstadt said. “We presented it to our board of directors and they said, ‘Yes, we need to do this.’ “
Borgstadt then took the idea to city official Matt McLachlan and Deputy City Manager Victoria Yarbrough, and they were on board with the plan.
“It fit into the city council’s objective to help the homeless,” Borgstadt said.
Interestingly, at the same time that the Better Bucks board and the city began partnering and working on the idea, the state announced a special grant for a homeless work program that would help the homeless across Arizona, Borgstadt said.
Municipalities interested in starting a work program for their homeless populations had to apply for the grant money. Sierra Vista received $52,000, an amount that will be matched by the city for a three-year stint that will pay the homeless their daily salaries as well as take care of other services.
Other nonprofit organizations such as Good Neighbor Alliance, Warrior Healing Center, Arizona@Work, Cochise Serving Veterans and Forgach House will be involved, Borgstadt said.
Many cities across the United States have day-labor programs for the homeless that pay each individual in cash at the end of the workday.
This is how the program will work in Sierra Vista: The individual must be homeless and must register with the Homeless Management Information System. The system keeps track of homeless people and helps direct them to the services they need. Many of the agencies that will be involved in Better Work will help anyone who is interested in the day-labor program register with HMIS, Borgstadt said.
The work will mostly involve landscaping and sprucing up public lands within Sierra Vista, Borgstadt said. Workers will be paid $14 an hour in cash daily. Participants will be picked up at Good Neighbor Alliance and dropped off there at the end of the day. Aside from collecting their pay there, workers will be able to take a shower and get a meal, Borgstadt said.
The city has agreed to provide a supervisor for the worksites, a van to pick up workers and a driver who is a city employee. Sierra Vista also will contribute work materials such as gloves, garbage bags and the tools needed for landscaping and cleanups, Borgstadt said.
Homeless individuals who show up for work must be sober and unarmed. There will also be a limit to how much each person can earn, said Eva Dickerson, a Better Bucks board member, but that could likely lead to another job.
“Once the workers, which are contractors for Better Work, begin approaching earnings of $600 they will be referred to work programs and other resources to try and keep them working as employees,” Dickerson said. “Our referrals that we can provide will be important as the potential employer will know that they have been working in our program and have displayed a good work ethic, shown up on time, and have been drug and alcohol free.
“The goal of this program is to reduce our homeless population by providing them a way out of the cycle of homelessness: They can’t get out of homelessness because they can’t get a job, and they can’t be employed because they have a felony record. We will work with potential employers to refer participants to them that have performed well in our program.”
The Better Bucks program, meanwhile, has been like gangbusters in the city, taking off from the moment it began on Oct. 1, 2021.
Borgstadt said not only has the program helped the homeless and the needy, it has benefitted the merchants and service providers involved with it.
The goal of the Better Bucks program is to give homeless and needy individuals and families vouchers for essential items, rather than give them money that could be used to buy drugs or booze, Borgstadt said. The Better Bucks vouchers come in booklets of five, each one for $1. The public may purchase the voucher booklets for $6. The extra dollar goes toward printing the booklets and other administrative costs.
The vouchers include information on community services and organizations that provide assistance to the homeless and persons in need. Some of the organizations listed include Lori’s Place, Good Neighbor Alliance, The Salvation Army, Warrior Healing Center, St. Vincent de Paul, Arizona@Work and Goodwill Job Connections.
The merchants involved in accepting Better Bucks include Fry’s, McDonald’s, Goodwill, Culver’s, Co-op and Food City. The voucher booklet also includes a bus pass on the city’s transit system and a voucher for Sierra Vista’s animal shelter for any homeless person or needy individual who needs assistance with their pet.
Individuals may spend up to $20 per visit at any of the businesses, Borgstadt said. They can buy food, toiletries, clothing and pet food. They’re prohibited from purchasing alcohol, tobacco or money orders.
Additionally, anyone purchasing goods with a Better Buck will not receive change. That way people are not given back cash that could be used to buy drugs or booze, Borgstadt said.
The businesses are reimbursed with cash by Better Bucks of Sierra Vista once they provide the receipts.
Since the program’s inception, businesses participating in Better Bucks have garnered over $15,000 in purchases made by individuals who normally would not have been able to buy anything at a grocery store or a restaurant, officials said.
In that period of time, 11,593 Better Bucks have been used by the needy and the Better Bucks board has reimbursed its merchants just over $11,200, records show. People have used 915 bus passes.
Borgstadt and Dickerson hailed the success of the program, which was first launched in Flagstaff a few years ago.
Officials at Goodwill for example, reported that shoplifting at their store on Fry Boulevard plunged by 90% since homeless and needy people who used to steal merchandise are now buying it.
“The response of folks who have been using them (Better Bucks) have been very appreciative,” Borgstadt said. “The merchants seem very happy with the program.
“It’s been a success.”
Dickerson agreed, saying the benefits brought by Better Bucks led to the creation of Better Work.
Anyone interested in the Better Work or Better Bucks programs should call Borgstadt, 520-452-7500.