An offshoot of Better Bucks — the program that offers vouchers to those in need to purchase goods and services — is expected to launch another opportunity in January that will provide work for Sierra Vista’s homeless.

The new program, aptly called Better Work-a Program of Better Bucks, will provide day labor jobs for the homeless that would pay cash at the end of the day, as well as a shower and a hot meal, said Scott Borgstadt, a Better Bucks board member and a corporal in the Sierra Vista Police Department.

