SIERRA VISTA — The advent of Better Work, a program that gives the city's homeless an opportunity to labor twice a month cleaning up state and other public lands around the community in exchange for cash, is changing lives and landscapes.
In the last four months, 17 homeless people have worked cleaning up litter-strewn parcels of land that had become eyesores because of all the trash dumped on the properties.
Since January those participating in the Better Work program have picked up 17,220 pounds of trash and garbage out of the tracts of land, which are mostly swaths of desert that ring the city and are owned by Arizona's division of State Trust Land. The workers have earned a total of $4,080.
In March alone, nine homeless people worked the program, swooping up 8,840 pounds of trash and earning a total of $1,600, said Sierra Vista Police spokesman Cpl. Scott Borgstadt.
The program, unique to Sierra Vista, was launched in January and is an offshoot of Better Bucks. The latter provides homeless and needy individuals and families with vouchers for essential items, rather than give them money that could be used to buy drugs or alcohol. The Better Bucks vouchers come in booklets of five, each one for $1. The public may purchase the voucher booklets for $6. The extra dollar goes toward printing the booklets and administrative costs. Several local businesses accept Better Bucks and are later reimbursed by the Better Bucks of Sierra Vista board.
The Better Work program offers the homeless a chance to work in a day-labor style capacity that could lead to a full-time or part-time job, said Borgstadt, a member of the Better Bucks of Sierra Vista board.
Workers are paid $14 an hour to clean up public lands within the city, Borgstadt said. The money to pay the laborers comes from a $52,000 grant from the Arizona Department of Housing.
Municipalities interested in starting a work program for their homeless populations had to apply for the money. The city will match the grant amount for a three-year stint that will pay the homeless their daily salaries as well as take care of other services.
The cleanup details are twice each month and once a worker has earned $599.99, he or she can no longer work until the following year. Borgstadt had said that people earning that much could receive assistance in finding housing and/or full time work.
Participants are picked up in a van at Good Neighbor Alliance and dropped off there at the end of the day. Aside from collecting their pay there, workers will be able to take a shower and get a meal, Borgstadt said.
Anyone interested in participating must register with the Homeless Management Information System. The system keeps track of homeless people and helps direct them to the services they need. Many of the agencies that will be involved in Better Work will help anyone who is interested in the day-labor program register with HMIS, Borgstadt said.
Of the 17 who have labored under the Better Work program, five have found full time jobs and two have maxed out their earnings, Borgstadt said.
The fact that five people who were once homeless have gotten jobs through the Better Work program pleases not only Borgstadt, but his partners in the Better Work venture, Gilbert Fuentes and Jessica Vannoy. The pair are the city's only code enforcement officers and both — along with Borgstadt — have regularly visited the various homeless camps sprinkled throughout Sierra Vista that are hidden away in washes and desert areas off State Route 90 and Fry Boulevard.
For Fuentes and Vannoy — Fuentes drives the van that transports the workers to the cleanup parcels and Vannoy orders the rolloff dumpsters needed to collect all the debris — seeing homeless individuals whom they have had contact with working and getting their lives on track is rewarding.
"It's better than we thought," Vannoy said. "We were really apprehensive on how much participation we would get but so far every time we have had a workday, I've always been impressed with the number of people asking and wanting to join the group. More people have been on site to get into the van but they haven't filled out the applications so we have to tell them to fill out the application.
"We never expected that."
Fuentes said a couple of the homeless people working the details told him that at one time they littered some of the parcels that they were now cleaning up.
"They said they actually felt bad that they had done this and now they felt good that they were cleaning it up," Fuentes said.
Borgstadt said some of the homeless have told him that the work has given them a sense of accomplishment.
"People have told us that it feels good to work again," Borgstadt said.
He praised many of the homeless laborers for their work ethic.
"The motivation that they have shown has been amazing," Borgstadt said. "These people are working."
Vannoy said she told officials with State Trust Land about Better Work and they were impressed with its mission.
"They said they will try to talk to other cities to see if they can do this as well," she said.