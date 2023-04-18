SIERRA VISTA — The advent of Better Work, a program that gives the city's homeless an opportunity to labor twice a month cleaning up state and other public lands around the community in exchange for cash, is changing lives and landscapes.

In the last four months, 17 homeless people have worked cleaning up litter-strewn parcels of land that had become eyesores because of all the trash dumped on the properties.

