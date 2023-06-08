230609-news-biblecollege
BISBEE – People in support of preserving the former bible college in Miracle Valley and in opposition to demolishing the damaged and derelict structures received good news as the State Historical Preservation Office (SHOI) gave its approval for the site to be listed in the National and Arizona Registers of Historic Places.
William Collins, with the office, sent a letter to Dan Coxworth, director of Cochise County Development Services, stating, “The Miracle Revival Training Center Tabernacle is eligible under Criterion A as an important and influential institution within the historic context of American evangelicalism in the post-World War II and Civil Rights eras. The property is also eligible under Criterion B for its association with A.A. Allen as the property most notably associated with his influential ministry. The period of significance is 1958 from Allen’s acquisition of land in Arizona to his death in 1970.”
Rebekah Allen Jones, a descendant of A.A. Allen, submitted an in depth history of the former bible college to SHPO and alleged Coxworth “speculated” the property was a safety issue without a consultation by an engineer.
She and others familiar with the 39 acre parcel and what it meant to those in the area formed the Miracle Valley Oasis Center, a nonprofit organization to raise money to purchase the property and renovate the tabernacle and the dome so familiar to those passing by it on State Route 92.
The center’s website states: “Fighting injustice is expensive and so is purchasing and refurbishing a property of this scale. As a team, we’re giving generously of time, skill and money. We have created a non-profit with transparency so you can see your donations at work with quarterly reports. 100% of your donation will go directly to helping save the Miracle Valley property.”
Allen, an early evangelist and faith healer, was deeded the original 1,250 acres of property by Urbane Leiendecker in 1958, according to Jones. He established the Miracle Revival Training Center, “an internationally renowned post-secondary religious institution of higher learning for the training of clergy. This included the 3,000 seat iconic domed tabernacle, prayer rooms, dormitories, apartments, trailer park, cafeteria, classrooms, library and study hall.
“This property with its domed tabernacle is not only a local landmark, it was an epicenter for religious civil rights activism in America from 1958 to 1970. During this protracted period of history Allen was not only a major religious figure in America and around the world, but also a white man who unwaveringly fought for the equality and inclusion of African Americans, Native Americans, women and other minorities at great personal persecution from 1952 onward. His religious civil rights activism before and during his time in Miracle Valley had national and international scope which came to be known as the ‘Allen Movement,’ which has been studied by universities, major scholarly publications, secular magazines and news outlets across the nation.”
The effort to preserve the site began once the county acquired the property through a tax lien held by the state. The property, now valued at $600,000, has been neglected for years and Coxworth wanted to remove any structures which might prove dangerous to anyone walking around the ruins. The county cleaned up the property and began demolishing some of the unsafe structures, which was welcomed by some neighbors who had put up with the eyesore of the failing structures for years.
Coxworth noted one serious problem was human smugglers who picked up undocumented migrants illegally crossing the border from the dome to transport them to other parts of the state. Many complaints had been lodged and rather than allowing unsafe structures to be shelters for such activities, the county began demolition.
Neighboring property owner Joe Scelso, said at a recent meeting of the Board of Supervisors, he has seen owners of the property come and go for the past 28 years. He suggested before the supervisors proceed with the sale of the property, they should be sure whoever buys the land has the money to complete the repairs and renovation needed.
Coxworth said, “At this time, the county is not doing anything with the property.”
While Allen had many devoted followers around the world from his ministry travels, the Assemblies of God dropped him from the organization as his claims of healing people were said to be fraudulent. They claimed he enticed people without any medical issues to act as though they had been cured.
In 1965, a complaint was filed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in response to Allen’s activities in England in 1965. According to an FBI document, members of the English Parliament received letters from constituents who complained Allen, who took his revivals there for a few months was a “fraud. Authorities there asked the FBI to look into his passport, credit and criminal records.
What the FBI found was a number of driving while drunk charges from 1946 through 1964. The last entry was a drunk driving charge and leaving the scene of an accident in Florida.
During his time in Cochise County at the college, his first wife filed a petition to have him committed to a mental institution which was later withdrawn, as stated by Sheriff Thomas Wilson in the 1965 report to the FBI.
According to Tony Cauchi, Revival Library.org, “Allen considered himself the most persecuted preacher in the world. The Assemblies of God were not happy with his apparently questionable, or at least exaggerated, claims. His readiness to publicly counter–attack his accusers brought a continual stream of criticism and alienation from mainline Pentecostals.”
Professor of religious studies and author Arlene Sanchez-Walsh, with the School of Theology at the Christian Azusa Pacific University, alleged Allen, who had a problem with alcohol, “died in San Francisco, of acute alcoholism allegedly surrounded by empty pill bottles.
“Allen’s healing prowess was so great, that he was said to have prayed over shredded pieces of his old tents and sent them to followers as a healing point of contact in exchange for a monetary gift.”
Allen died in 1970 and the property changed hands a few times, but in the end, the ministry collapsed and the complex deteriorated due to lack of funds.
Even though Allen’s flock held the property in great regard, it fell to ruin as no one attempted to keep the buildings intact. The roof of the dome and the tabernacle, as well as many other structures, were damaged through neglect and climate conditions.