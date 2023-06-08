230609-news-biblecollege

BISBEE – People in support of preserving the former bible college in Miracle Valley and in opposition to demolishing the damaged and derelict structures received good news as the State Historical Preservation Office (SHOI) gave its approval for the site to be listed in the National and Arizona Registers of Historic Places.

