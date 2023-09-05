BISBEE — Cochise County will begin the fall auction sale of 42 properties throughout the county on Monday, Sept. 11, through Friday, Sept. 22.
Included in those properties which were acquired through unpaid taxes is the former bible college’s 36.7 acres with multiple buildings in Miracle Valley. Known as Unit 42 on the list, the county took five parcels and combined them into one and the bidding will start at $325,000 on a property worth $1.2 million, according to the county assessor.
All properties are sold on an "as is" basis with “no warranties or representations to property conditions,” stated the county.
Structures failing on the property
The bible college has been vacant for decades and the various buildings on the property are in a state of disrepair with walls and roofs failing. But that is not the only problem.
A study done by Stantec, a firm familiar with hazardous materials, included asbestos-containing materials, lead-based paint, and hazardous materials surveys. They were found on paint chips, caulking and floor tiles.
The study noted, “The asbestos survey was limited to accessible materials only and did not include internal wall chases or underground utilities. Historically, some underground utility piping has been known to contain asbestos.
“In the renovation or demolition of the buildings includes removal of onsite portions of underground utilities — storm drains, sewer, domestic water laterals and the like — evaluation of the asbestos content of these components must be performed prior to the removal process. Suspect materials identified in these locations are assumed positive for asbestos until sampling and analysis indicates otherwise.”
County stopped from more demolition
The county was going to use funding from the Environmental Protection Agency's brownfield grant to abate the hazardous materials. The county demolished some structures due to safety issues and to make the property more attractive to potential buyers. Crews were slated to continue tearing down the tabernacle and the dome before some in the Miracle Valley community asked the county to stop as they sought a designation of historical significance.
The State Historic Preservation Office said the buildings could be designated, but the final decision for registration as an historical site would be up to the property owners.
According to Community Development Director Dan Coxworth, “The determination of eligibility does not compel a listing. The choice to designate it is up to the county. The buyer does not have to comply with SHPO. If the buyer seeks that eligibility, there are grants and tax incentives if the property was declared an historic buildings.
“Whoever wants it can do what they want and whoever offers the highest bid will own the property.”
The descendants of the bible college founder and faith healer A.A. Allen who protested the demolition are raising money to bid on the property.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone