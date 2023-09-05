BISBEE — Cochise County will begin the fall auction sale of 42 properties throughout the county on Monday, Sept. 11, through Friday, Sept. 22.

Included in those properties which were acquired through unpaid taxes is the former bible college’s 36.7 acres with multiple buildings in Miracle Valley. Known as Unit 42 on the list, the county took five parcels and combined them into one and the bidding will start at $325,000 on a property worth $1.2 million, according to the county assessor.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?