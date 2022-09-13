SIERRA VISTA — For Cochise County School Superintendent Jacqui Clay, the news couldn’t be better.
A $1.2 million, two-year mental health grant Clay has been trying to secure for two years that will benefit every school in the county by providing professional support in crisis management and behavioral issues was approved by the Arizona Department of Education.
Clay will now present it to the County Board of Supervisors for final approval.
If she gets their OK, it means the grant — which comes from America’s Rescue Plan approved by Congress last year — will fund the Cochise Educational Service Agency County Mental Health Consortium, which will be a big shot in the arm for students, parents and school employees.
Clay said she was floored when she got the call from ADE.
“Right now, I’m on Cloud Nine,” she said. “I was shocked. I didn't think we were going to get it. There’s a lot of competition for this. I applied to two different organizations and have been trying for two years to get the grant.
“But I had a goal and a vision and looked for opportunities to match it up with. And the grant people (from ADE) were really excited about my vision and what we as a district and a community can accomplish with this.”
Since there is no system in place toward addressing mental health issues when there’s a crisis in the district’s school, Clay said the consortium will not only provide mental health training to school employees and community members, it will also augment services schools provide for special needs students.
“There is no (current) viable structure where preventive measures, professional development and community training is offered to enhance the knowledge and prevent the stigma of mental health,” she said. “We’ll have measures in place when a crisis of any kind at one of our schools occurs and be able to help them immediately with professional support. Right now we have no one to pull this together.
“But now that we have the money, I’m huddling right now with experts so we can figure out how to do this and keep it sustainable.”
In the initial year of the grant, Clay said the consortium’s director will create relationships with the schools and the mental health community to build a team. Additionally, the director will act as liaison between the schools, providing training school assessments.
“The director will be the glue who will pull all the mental health agencies into the schools and do necessary evaluations,” she added. “He’ll set the stage for everything.”
In the second year of the grant, Clay said the consortium will provide special services in fields of psychology, speech therapy occupational and physical therapy for children with special needs.
Clay also is excited that the consortium’s director will partner with the Cochise County Sheriff’s Department for crisis response services. Additionally, the director will be responsible for providing professional development for suicide prevention and trauma response as well as providing peer support and training for students and parents.
“These services are often difficult and expensive for school districts to provide,” said Clay. “The … mental health consortium will grant schools the opportunity to offer required services to students who need them, while saving substantial money that can be redirected to other needed services or salaries.
“Our job is to find the gaps and fill the schools.”