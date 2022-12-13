A winter storm that has authorities across the country on edge swept through Cochise County Monday, bringing cold temps and a blanket of snow to the region by Tuesday morning.
Rain and snow totals for the area since Monday show between 0.1 of an inch up to nearly 1 inch of precipitation, according to the National Weather Service in Tucson. Most areas in Cochise County saw between .25 and .5 of an inch, while mountain areas are expected to see up to 3 inches of rain and snow.
Monday’s rain transformed to a wintery mix of rain and snow before flurries fell late Monday into Tuesday morning.
Due to the winter weather conditions, area schools delayed start times up to two hours Tuesday morning, social media reports show. County offices also opened late and at least one trial was pushed back to Tuesday afternoon.
The storm is expected to bring blizzard-like conditions to the central U.S. as it continues its progression across the country.
Officials are sounding the alarm for residents in states such as South Dakota and Colorado to stock up on supplies and limit travel once the storm hits. At least one death in Utah has been connected to the storm so far.
In Cochise County, freezing temperatures across the region are expected each morning starting on Wednesday through at least Friday, with low temps in the teens and 20s expected for much of the area.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone