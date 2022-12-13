A winter storm that has authorities across the country on edge swept through Cochise County Monday, bringing cold temps and a blanket of snow to the region by Tuesday morning.

Rain and snow totals for the area since Monday show between 0.1 of an inch up to nearly 1 inch of precipitation, according to the National Weather Service in Tucson. Most areas in Cochise County saw between .25 and .5 of an inch, while mountain areas are expected to see up to 3 inches of rain and snow.

