The 31st annual Southwest Wings Birding and Nature Festival is set to take place at Cochise College Aug. 3-6. The festival is the oldest birding festival in Arizona and over the years has attracted thousands of people from around the country and across the globe to Sierra Vista.
In 2019 Chris Harbard, a bird enthusiast, writer and lecturer, originally from England where he worked for the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (similar to the Audubon Society in America), took over as president of the festival. Along with his wife, Mari Cea, and a host of volunteers, they continue the festival's tradition of highlighting the area's native habitats, while promoting conservation and just having fun for four days in early August.
Harbard talks about the festival and his passion for Southeast Arizona’s wildlife with the Herald/Review.
Herald/Review: Tell us a little about your background and how you ended up living in Sierra Vista.
Chris Harbard: I’m pretty much a newcomer and you can probably tell from my accent that I’m from England. My wife is from San Francisco and we moved here five years ago. I came here for the birds and I originally visited the area in 1978 on a birding trip across the United States, and I’ve always wanted to come back. And I love the Elegant Trogon. It's such a colorful and special bird and this is pretty much the only area you can see it in the United States. That’s what I came for in 1978 and that’s what I enjoy seeing even now. Birding is something I love and I’ve been a birder since I was 10 years old, and I’ve been lucky enough to turn it into a profession.
H/R: The festival was affected by COVID and you had to scale back the year you got involved as an organizer. How does it feel to get the festival back up and running at its home at Cochise College?
CH: I’m very, very excited. It’s a great opportunity for people to get together and meet other like-minded individuals. The festival is also an opportunity to introduce newcomers to the birds and wildlife that can be found here. We’ve got something for everyone at the festival whether you are new to birding or have been doing it for a long time. We’ve got vendors, exhibitors, special guests, field trips and live animals.
H/R: What is it about birding that is so attractive to people?
CH: Birding is accessible to anyone no matter what your background or your color, or your creed, or your income. The most fantastic thing about birding is you can do it anywhere of year and almost anyplace you like. There are very few activities you can say that about. You can’t ski every month of the year, you can’t look at butterflies every month of the year. So to me what’s most attractive is you can do it anywhere. All cities have parks and lakes where you can enjoy birds.
H/R: What makes Sierra Vista special as a bird habitat?
CH: What’s special here is that in Sierra Vista there are more hummingbird species than anywhere in the U.S. Sierra Vista is the hummingbird capital of the United States. There are more species of hummingbirds here than anywhere in the U.S, and we should enjoy them.
H/R: The festival is for everyone, but you especially want to reach kids?
CH: We’re particularly keen to encourage children to come to the festival. We have free events, free talks that cover just about everything. It’s not just about birds, it's about bears, bees, butterflies and bats. A whole range of wildlife. Children are the future of conservation and it’s a fabulous opportunity to learn and to encourage kids to get out into the countryside and enjoy wildlife and the nature all around them. We particularly want to inspire new birders, and new naturalists. We need people to take an interest so these natural places can be preserved, and for the wildlife to be looked after in the future.
H/R: You mentioned inspiring people new to birding to check out the festival, and that the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns prompted many people to take up birding as a hobby.
CH: We’re trying to encourage new people to come to the festival, and people have told us that they started taking up birding during COVID. They sometimes call themselves COVID-birders. They spent a lot of time at home and were looking for something to do so they started watching birds.
H/R: What are some of your favorite places in the area for birding?
CH: The Sky Islands and the canyons provide the most precious habitats for our hummingbirds. And we need to look after those, and much of the most interesting wildlife is up in the Sky Islands. Ramsey Canyon, the Sand Pedro River, white water shores. We have a nice range of habitats from lowland areas to the canyons to the top of Miller Peak. Come to the festival and find out a little bit more about the birds and wildlife in the area. It won’t cost you a thing.