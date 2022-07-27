Chris Harbard and Mari Cea at the Petrified National Forest in Arizona.

Birder Chris Harbard, right, and his wife, Mari Cea, took a break from Cochise County and visited the Petrified National Forest.

 submitted

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The 31st annual Southwest Wings Birding and Nature Festival is set to take place at Cochise College Aug. 3-6. The festival is the oldest birding festival in Arizona and over the years has attracted thousands of people from around the country and across the globe to Sierra Vista.

In 2019 Chris Harbard, a bird enthusiast, writer and lecturer, originally from England where he worked for the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (similar to the Audubon Society in America), took over as president of the festival. Along with his wife, Mari Cea, and a host of volunteers, they continue the festival's tradition of highlighting the area's native habitats, while promoting conservation and just having fun for four days in early August.

Tags