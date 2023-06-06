pride 7

Parade revelers show their support at a previous Pride Month celebration in Old Bisbee.

 MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW

SIERRA VISTA — Bisbee Pride will be holding its 19th annual Pride Month celebrations the weekend of June 16-18 with pre-pride celebrations Thursday, June 15.

“We’re unique, most prides across the country,  you’re going to pay a gate fee to get in,” said Ramon Garcia, president and CEO of Bisbee Pride Inc. “We’re a community event.”

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?