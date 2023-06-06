SIERRA VISTA — Bisbee Pride will be holding its 19th annual Pride Month celebrations the weekend of June 16-18 with pre-pride celebrations Thursday, June 15.
“We’re unique, most prides across the country, you’re going to pay a gate fee to get in,” said Ramon Garcia, president and CEO of Bisbee Pride Inc. “We’re a community event.”
This is the second “big year" Bisbee Pride will be holding in-person celebrations since the pandemic, Garcia said.
Garcia said Bisbee Pride has expanded the amount of vendors, growing its pride village. He said they are expecting more than 30 vendors as well as having partnerships with most of the bars in town and inviting local and state elected officials to represent both political parties.
He said during the day performances, the stage will be available to any politician who wants to deliver a message and address the community.
Bisbee Pride is now a four-day event, with a majority of events free and open to the public. Garcia said the group has partnered with St. John’s Episcopal Church and Covenant Presbyterian Church to host activities for teens and children.
“We look at this holistically,” Garcia said. “This is not just an adult event, it’s a family event.”
Entertainers on Saturday night will be from coast to coast, Garcia said. Starting off is a group from Tucson called the Copper Queens, then from Los Angeles a group called BOYNANARAMA. The headliner is Venus DeMars and her band All the Pretty Horses from New York.
He said they are introducing mud wrestling on Sunday and closing out the activities with a group from Mexico that does work on LGBT history and fights for equality in its home country. The group is sponsored by the Consulate General of Mexico office in Douglas.
“Regionally we don’t see ourselves as different," Garcia said. "There may be a border wall there but our communities are not very different in our makeups."
This year's theme is “Unite, Hope, Rise!”
“We’re kinda in line with the International Gay Pride Organization’s theme,” Garcia said. “However, with everything that has gone on in the U.S recently surrounding LGBT equality, we thought it was appropriate that we look to unite, don’t lose hope, and rise up together to not lose the forward step towards equality.”
Tickets, a map and schedule of events are available on the Bisbee Pride website, bisbeeprideaz.com.
“We think it’s an incredible thing to do and we look forward to next year where we celebrate our 20th,” Garcia said.
