BLM agrees to address grazing issues on the SPRNCA

Cattle have been trespassing on the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area for a number of years and now the U.S. Bureau of Land Management has agreed to address the problem as well as reconsider four grazing leases. 

 Cyndi Tuell, director of Western Watersheds Project’s Arizona and New Mexico

BISBEE — On Aug. 1, the U.S. District Court of Arizona released an agreement between environmentalists and the U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM) concerning the renewal of four grazing leases and trespassing cattle within the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area.

For years, cattle incursions to the San Pedro River have been documented with photos and GPS coordinates showing the impact of cattle to the river within the protected San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area (SPRNCA). Hoof tracks and feces can be found in and around the river and, in one location are alleged to have harmed the protected Huachuca water umbel.

