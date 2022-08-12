TUCSON — The U.S. District Court of Arizona released an Aug. 9 agreement between the Center for Biological Diversity/the Maricopa Audubon Society and the U.S. Bureau of Land Management that guarantees some changes as far as trespass cattle removal and acknowledgement of the damage done to the Huachuca water umbel.
The BLM has agreed to take steps to eliminate trespassing cattle from the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area and to provide new fencing, repair fencing and maintain boundary fences to prevent incursions to the protected area.
On Oct. 6, 2021, the Center and the Maricopa Audubon Society filed a lawsuit against the BLM for ignoring needed fence repairs and trespassing cows which put the Huachuca water umbel and its San Pedro wetlands habitat at risk.
This legal agreement is in response to the nearly 50 complaints the Center and MAS have filed in the past two years against the BLM’s failure to remove the cows, which they claim have already destroyed the largest population of Huachuca water umbel, an endangered plant.
The Huachuca water umbel has been a protected water plant thatd once flourished in many riparian habitats in Southeastern Arizona and northern Sonora. Now, however, the species has been reduced to just a few locations in a handful of Southwest wetlands. In 1996, the Center petitioned the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to list the plant under the Endangered Species Act and it was listed the following year.
This is the further result of an agreement reached Aug. 1, which determined the BLM’s plan to reinstate four grazing allotments and to expand grazing was not in the best interests of the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area and its protected species.
The Huachuca water umbel water plant is found in just a few places in the SPRNCA and one of those places is an area that was damaged due to freely roaming cattle, according to the plaintiffs.
In response to the lawsuit and to remedy costs of continued litigation, the BLM agreed to “undertake efforts to remove and exclude unauthorized livestock and intends to continue these efforts in earnest, conditions permitting.”
The BLM was granted a three-day window to acknowledge receipt of such complaints.
Scott Feldhausen, BLM Gila District manager and overseer of the conservation area, said in public on Sept. 22, 2021, that “he has not been rounding up the trespass cows owing to ‘fear of violence by local ranchers’ to his staff if he were to order and they were to proceed with a roundup,” according to the agreement.
It requires the BLM to notify the permittee, lessee or livestock owner of the presence of livestock within two business days and provide instruction for removal. All actions associated with trespassing cattle will be documented and included in the reports to the Center and MAS.
The BLM will maintain fencing and remove livestock from riparian areas “twice a year, at minimum, and otherwise as the BLM determines is needed. Although the specific dates of these efforts may vary according to conditions on the ground, BLM will ensure that this work is conducted on a seasonal basis to prevent as much damage from livestock as possible to riparian areas and vulnerable species.”
“If these efforts are not effective, BLM may coordinate with the State Brand Inspector to gather cattle and notify the owners of branded livestock to recover their animals, and send unbranded livestock to auction,” states the agreement.
The BLM agreed to “monitor riparian areas of the SPRNCA excluded from livestock grazing for the presence of livestock, with special emphasis on the area with the highest concentration of the Huachuca water umbel, and conduct a minimum of two inspections each year.
The inspections of riparian areas will include but are not limited to the area between the Hereford Bridge and State Route 90.
“All actions associated with detection, contact with the permittee or livestock owner, and livestock removal will be documented and included in the reports to plaintiffs,” the document states. “The timing of BLM’s monitoring inspections may vary depending upon conditions on the ground.”
BLM will determine appropriate actions to protect the SPRNCA by installing new fencing, repairing existing fences and may include installation of cattle guards.
The agreement notes “any corrective action by BLM is subject to available staffing and funding and compliance with applicable law.”
BLM will be responsible for minor repairs of fencing and gates. Repairs requiring additional work are to be completed within 14 days if possible. Inspection and repair of water gaps will occur as soon as practicable after storms.
Both plaintiffs and defendants agreed “to submit to the Court a stipulation of dismissal without prejudice under Federal Rule of Civil Procedure.”
June Lowrey, BLM public affairs specialist, said, “The BLM worked in good faith to come to this settlement, reaffirming our commitment to management of the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area under the 2019 approved resource management plan. We look forward to continued engagement with our stakeholders through the planning process outlined in the settlement.”
Hikers have reported sightings of cattle in the river and along its banks and provided the BLM with photos and GPS coordinates.
“Finally we have an enforceable agreement with the BLM to remove the trespass cows annihilating the San Pedro’s streamside vegetation,” said Robin Silver, co-founder of the Center, in a press release. “The agreement requires the agency to fix and maintain the conservation area’s fencing to keep the cows out and stand up to local ranchers who have been intimidating BLM employees from doing their jobs. Cows don’t belong along the San Pedro River, much less anywhere else along any desert streams.”
MAS president Emily Thomas said, “What a great victory for the San Pedro. Scientific studies have shown that desert streams recover and flourish when cows are removed. It is about time this national and international treasure will finally get its promised protection from these destructive trespass cows.”
The SPRNCA was the nation’s first riparian conservation area, created by Congress in 1988. It covers about 46 miles of the San Pedro and Babocomari rivers and nearly 55,000 acres of riparian areas and uplands, including four of the rarest habitat types in the Southwest — cottonwood and willow forests, marshlands, grasslands and mesquite bosques. More than 400 birds, 50 species of reptiles and amphibians, and 80 species of mammals are found in the conservation area, making it a world-renowned biodiversity hotspot.