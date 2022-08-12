Purchase Access

TUCSON — The U.S. District Court of Arizona released an Aug. 9 agreement between the Center for Biological Diversity/the Maricopa Audubon Society and the U.S. Bureau of Land Management that guarantees some changes as far as trespass cattle removal and acknowledgement of the damage done to the Huachuca water umbel.

The BLM has agreed to take steps to eliminate trespassing cattle from the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area and to provide new fencing, repair fencing and maintain boundary fences to prevent incursions to the protected area.

