Friday, the Bureau of Land Management finalized its decision to renew all four grazing allotments in the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area. The final decision came after Western Watersheds Project and other parties had filed protests against the BLM’s proposed decision to renew the allotments in January.

This latest renewal of the grazing allotments in the SPRNCA came as part of a legal settlement between the BLM and the Center for Biological Diversity, Western Watersheds Project and the Sierra Club’s Grand Canyon Chapter. The settlement required the BLM to reevaluate its decision from the 2019 Resource Management Plan to continue allowing grazing on the four allotments.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?