Friday, the Bureau of Land Management finalized its decision to renew all four grazing allotments in the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area. The final decision came after Western Watersheds Project and other parties had filed protests against the BLM’s proposed decision to renew the allotments in January.
This latest renewal of the grazing allotments in the SPRNCA came as part of a legal settlement between the BLM and the Center for Biological Diversity, Western Watersheds Project and the Sierra Club’s Grand Canyon Chapter. The settlement required the BLM to reevaluate its decision from the 2019 Resource Management Plan to continue allowing grazing on the four allotments.
Earlier this year, the Herald/Review spoke with Cyndi Tuell, the Southwest Programs director for Western Watersheds Project, about why the organization was protesting the lease renewals.
“I think they’ve made the wrong decision,” said Tuell. “And we basically begged them not to. We sent thousands of pages of science, asking them politely not to, and it looks like they really did ignore the public comments and the protests that were filed.”
Tuell said Monday she feels like the BLM just rubber stamped these permits rather than analyzing the environmental impacts of grazing in the SPRNCA.
Western Watersheds Project released a statement on Friday saying the decision is part of the BLM’s “long history of failing to comply with federal law.” The organization believes the BLM’s pattern of allowing grazing in the SPRNCA is in direct conflict with its legal mandate to “conserve, protect and enhance” the lands within the national conservation area.
“Despite the abundant scientific evidence demonstrating livestock grazing is fundamentally incompatible with the protection of riparian areas in the arid Southwest, the Bureau has newly authorized grazing on four livestock allotments, essentially sacrificing the irreplaceable values of the Conservation Area for the benefit of four small ranches,” said the statement.
Tuell said Western Watersheds Project plans to appeal the BLM’s decision to renew the grazing leases.
The BLM’s decision came just days before the Center for Biological Diversity released a report on livestock degradation in the SPRNCA. Biologists from the center surveyed a total of 41.9 miles of the San Pedro River, the Babocomari River and the St. David Cienega within the SPRNCA. They found that 39 of these miles had “significantly cow-damaged streamside habitat.”
The report indicated almost all of the understory along these 39 miles of river had been lost. The center has filed 133 complaints for trespass cattle in the San Pedro River since suing the BLM in 2021.
“We’ve essentially lost the entire San Pedro River understory because of grazing promoted and facilitated by cow-worshiping, rancher-fearing BLM employees,” said Robin Silver, co-founder of the center, in a press release on Monday. “Management of this fragile ecosystem should be transferred to the National Park Service.”
Environmental advocates are particularly concerned with the loss of vegetation along the SPRNCA because it provides habitat for multiple endangered species, including the yellow-billed cuckoo, southwestern willow fly-catcher, the northern Mexican gartersnake, Gila topminnow, and the Huachuca water umbel. One single cow could wipe out the Huachuca water umbel, said Tuell.
The center is negotiating with the BLM after filing a Notice of Intent to sue late last month over its claim the BLM is violating the endangered species act by continuing to allow grazing in the SPRNCA. Silver said he has no intentions of continuing to negotiate, and the BLM can expect a suit to be filed at the end of the notice period.
“It’s impossible to settle any litigation with the BLM employees who are simply not motivated to comply with the law,” said Silver in the center’s press release. “It’s obvious we’ll have to go back to court to save the river from this devastating cow grazing.”
Silver thinks that the center’s survey showing that significant grazing impacts almost all the SPRNCA will be a winning card to play in upcoming litigation. He says surveys like this have helped them win many other suits against the BLM and Forest Service over grazing in other areas.
More lawsuits are likely on the way. Silver said he is planning to file an NOI later this week informing the BLM of the center’s intent to sue over the renewal of the Babocomari allotment.
The center’s survey shows all of the Babocomari River within the SPRNCA has been significantly damaged by cows. According to the center, the Babocomari allotment is critical habitat for the yellow-billed cuckoo and the northern Mexican gartersnake. It’s also significantly contaminated by E.coli and previous reports from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality have linked the contamination to grazing on the allotment.
“It’s disgusting, and not just because the bureau is selling out our precious waterways for political reasons,” said Tuell. “It’s also just objectively gross to be hiking through cow pies and E.coli-laden streams hoping to catch a glimpse of the rare species that depend on these protected habitats.”
Wyatt Shannon and Matt Ford are co-owners of the Brookline Ranch. They purchased the ranch about a year ago, making them the current holders of the Babocomari allotment. They say the E.coli contamination accumulates on their allotment because they are downstream from many other ranches. According to the terms of their lease with the BLM, they could lose grazing access on the allotment if E.coli contamination gets any worse.
Shannon, Ford and some of the other allotment holders within the SPRNCA feel they’re being unfairly singled out by the ongoing legal battles over cows in the SPRNCA.
“I just wonder when enough is going to be enough for these people,” Ford said in an interview with the Herald/Review last month. “They don’t care that they’re ruining somebody’s livelihood, you know? I’m not trying to say anything bad, but they’ve got all the money in the world and two dummies like he and I go into debt ranching the first year and they’re trying to jerk our leases out of there.”
The sentiment that things are unfair is being felt on both sides. Tuell said she feels it's unfair for the BLM to continue allowing grazing in the SPRNCA while seeming to ignore the science and public comments.